Real Madrid enter race for Manchester United managerial target - Reports

It looks like Real Madrid and Manchester United could potentially battle it out to acquire the services of current Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Mauricio Pochettino. According to Sportsmail, Los Blancos could go after Pochettino if they decide to sack Carlo Ancelotti after this season.

As we approach the end of the season, there is a growing belief that current Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti might get sacked. This was not the case during the initial few months of the 2021-22 season, when Madrid were playing some free-flowing football.

However, since the start of the year, Los Blancos have struggled to impress fans with good, consistent performances. The recent 1-0 defeat against PSG in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie has put Ancelotti's future at Madrid under doubt.

Fans were extremely frustrated with the result, which prompted them to jeer their own players during a recent 3-1 win over Alaves.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Real Madrid are set to join Manchester United in the race to appoint Mauricio Pochettino. There is a growing sense the Argentine will be obtainable this summer.



So Madrid president Florentino Perez could be looking at possible candidates to replace Carlo Ancelotti next season. Perez has been a big admirer of the Argentine as he did try to sign him last summer before appointing Carlo Ancelotti.

However, it won't be an easy task for Madrid as Premier League giants Manchester United are also heavily interested in Pochettino.

Will Mauricio Pochettino leave PSG in this summer to join either Real Madrid or Manchester United?

Before the Champions League Round of 16 win against Real Madrid, there were multiple reports from France suggesting that Pochettino could leave PSG at the end of the season. PSG will also reportedly allow the Argentine to leave so that they can appoint Zinedine Zidane.

William Hill @WilliamHill



🤝 Real 1-1 Spurs

Spurs 3-1 Real

PSG 1-0 Real



He's still not lost. Mauricio Pochettino has faced Real Madrid three times in the Champions League as a manager:🤝 Real 1-1 SpursSpurs 3-1 RealPSG 1-0 RealHe's still not lost. #UCL Mauricio Pochettino has faced Real Madrid three times in the Champions League as a manager:🤝 Real 1-1 Spurs✅ Spurs 3-1 Real✅ PSG 1-0 RealHe's still not lost. #UCL https://t.co/q7xI9r5PBw

However, since their victory over Los Blancos, there has been a growing belief around Pochettino. Many French football pundits praised the Argentine for nullying Madrid's attacking threat.

Despite it being a great win for Les Parisiens, they go into the second leg with a slender 1-0 lead. So the current comfort that Pochettino is enjoying could all just come to an end if PSG don't make it to the next round of the Champions League.

