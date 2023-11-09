Real Madrid enter race to sign player linked with move to Arsenal and Manchester United - Reports

Spanish giants Real Madrid are reportedly prepared to rival Arsenal and Manchester United to sign Brazilian striker Marcos Leonardo, who plays for Santos. The young striker has caught the eyes of multiple top sides in Europe after a series of top performances for the Brazilian outfit.

Many of Europe's top sides are keen on signing a striker, with goalscoring one of the most important aspects of the game. Manchester United and Arsenal are among the teams that have sent scouts to watch Marcos Leonardo according to multiple sources.

Real Madrid have reportedly entered the race for the Brazilian youngster, as they continue to look for their replacement for Karim Benzema. The club invited the striker's representative, Fernando Brito, to the Santiago Bernabeu against Braga in the UEFA Champions League on November 8, according to Brazilian outlet Ge Globo.

Marcos Leonardo has had an impressive season for Santos, scoring 13 goals and providing two assists in 25 league appearances. The young striker led the line for Brazil at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina earlier this year, scoring five goals in five appearances.

Real Madrid have a strong Brazilian contingent, with Vinicius Jr, Eder Militao, and Rodrygo due to be joined by teenage phenom Endrick next year. Los Blancos are keen to add the quality and dynamism of Leonardo to their squad, following rumours of the side pulling out of a potential deal for Kylian Mbappe.

Los Blancos are aware that Leonardo (20) will cost significantly less than Mbappe, but may need more time to adapt to European football. Santos have already exported a gem in Angelo Santos to Europe this year, and they will look to sell Leonardo, as well, in 2024.

Real Madrid desperately in need of quality striker

For the first time in nearly two decades, Real Madrid are without a specialist centre forward in their squad, following Karim Benzema's exit in the summer. The club decided against splashing the cash for a striker in the summer, instead choosing to sign academy graduate Joselu from Espanyol.

Joselu is hardly a world-beater, and manager Carlo Ancelotti has hinted that he does not expect too many goals from the 34-year-old. He has registered five goals and two assists in 15 games across competitions this season.

The Spanish giants have had to rely on goals from midfielder Jude Bellingham to win games this season, and this is hardly sustainable.

Real Madrid will be licking their lips watching the development of Endrick at Palmeiras, where his form has earned him a national team invitation at 17. The teenage striker will play a big part in the club's future, but the club must look to sign another striker for the present.