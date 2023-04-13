Real Madrid enter transfer race to sign PSG target valued at €60 million - Reports

According to Foot Mercato, Real Madrid have entered the race for €60 million-rated OGC Nice target Khephren Thuram. Thuram has also attracted interest from clubs like Liverpool and more with his performances for the Ligue 1 club.

Thuram has made 41 appearances for Nice so far this season, scoring two goals and providing eight assists. The 22-year-old midfielder has an estimated market value of €32 million. However, given that his contract runs until 2025, Nice are expecting a higher transfer fee.

PSG's sporting director, Luis Campos, is reportedly a big admirer of the player. Real Madrid, meanwhile, are exploring the market to sign a new midfielder in the summer.

While Jude Bellingham is their primary target, Los Blancos are exploring other options as well. Thuram has come on the Spanish giants' radar as well.

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe's recent comments might signal a blow to Real Madrid

Argentina v France: Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe has long been a transfer target for Real Madrid. The Frenchman was close to joining the Spanish club in the summer. However, a move didn't materialize as Mbappe, rather surprisingly, decided to extend his contract with the Parisian club.

The superstar forward was recently quizzed about the next step in his career. Mbappe responded, saying (via Fansided):

“The next step? Winning the Champions League. I have already made a final, semi-final, quarter-final, round of 16 … I have done everything but win. That’s all I need. Where [I want to do it]? In Paris. I’m a Parisian and under contract. So it’s PSG.”

With Karim Benzema reaching the twilight stage of his career, Los Blancos are interested in signing new attackers in the summer. Mbappe, given his age, quality, and superstardom, is a primary target for the Spanish club.

The number 7's current deal runs out in 2024. He has the option of activating an extension clause to stay for another year.

