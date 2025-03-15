Real Madrid eye 2 Premier League defenders as they look to bolster Carlo Ancelotti's squad - Reports 

Real Madrid have set their sights on two Premier League defenders, as they look to improve Carlo Ancelotti's squad during the summer transfer window. Los Blancos have been frustrated to no end with injuries to their backline all season.

The dearth of defensive options forced them to play midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni at centre-back in a lot of games. It also led to the emergence of the up-and-coming Raul Asencio, who made his first team debut back in November 2024 at the age of 22. The likes of David Alaba and Eder Militao have been missing through long-term injuries too, with the former just coming back to training.

Dani Carvajal has also spent most of the season unavailable and midfielder Federico Valverde could fill the right-back role for now. Real Madrid have been widely linked to a move for Liverpool vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold. However, emerging reports (via TEAMTalk) have claimed that they have two other Premier League targets on their shortlist.

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite is the first name on the list. The 22-year-old centre-back is expected to set them back in excess of £70 million. The Spanish giants are also reportedly targeting Tottenham Hotspur's Cristian Romero. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has enjoyed a trophy-filled international career with Argentina, despite Spurs' recent struggles.

Real Madrid confident on signing Liverpool defender, submit contract offer

Real Madrid are confident about signing Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold this summer. Los Blancos finally persuaded Kylian Mbappe to join on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain last summer and are widely expected to repeat the trick with the Reds' vice-captain.

Alexander-Arnold hasn't renewed his contract and Liverpool could be forced to lose him along with Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah. Contract negotiations appear to have hit an impasse, and the 26-year-old has not been willing to comment on the situation, leading many to suspect he could be on his way out.

With under six months remaining on his Liverpool contract, he is now eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement with any club of his choice. As such, the England international has attracted a bid from Real Madrid, according to The Times (via Football Espana). He could end up becoming the long-term replacement for Dani Carvajal at the Santiago Bernabeu.

