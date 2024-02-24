Real Madrid eye €50 million move for Chelsea target after agreeing personal terms - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly prepared to spend up to €50 million to secure Alphonso Davies, with Chelsea believed to be a direct competitor for the player's services.

The Blues may have a strong interest in the Bayern Munich left-back but they seem to be on the back foot, as Los Blancos have agreed personal terms as per Sky Sport Deutschland journalists, Florian Plettenberg and Kerry Hau.

With his contract expiring next year, his future at Bayern is more uncertain than ever. As per the report, Real Madrid and Davies have reached an agreement on personal terms.

The Spanish giants are ready to offer the player between €40 million and €50 million. However, Bayern Munich are concerned that Madrid will attempt to negotiate a lower price, due to Davies' contract expiring soon.

The German giants are also not expecting to renew his contract beyond 2025. They expect that Davies will depart the team in the summer and will look to make some profit from this move.

According to SPORT (via OneFootball), Chelsea remain strong contenders in the race for the Bayern Munich defender,

with the London club focused on signing players under the age of 25. In addition to Real Madrid and Chelsea, Manchester City are keeping an eye on Davies, who has played 17 Bundesliga games this season.

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger talks about almost joining Paris Saint-Germain from Chelsea

Antonio Rudiger has revealed how he almost ended up playing for Paris Saint-Germain. The German defender had the desire to leave Stamford Bridge back in 2020 and was looking for a move to PSG, where he would have worked with Thomas Tuchel.

However, the Parisians fired Tuchel, who joined up with the Blues, leading to Rudiger's decision to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge. The defender explained in an interview with GOAL (via PSG Talk):

"I wanted to leave. I wanted to go to Paris Saint-Germain with Thomas Tuchel. That was my wish… But that didn’t happen, and six months later, Tuchel arrived at Chelsea from PSG. We then won the Champions League together. It should probably be like this.”

Rudiger eventually left the Blues in 2022 when his contract expired, opting for a move to Real Madrid instead.