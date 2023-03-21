Real Madrid eye potential move to sign 23-year-old Chelsea star this summer: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in snapping up Chelsea star Kai Havertz in the upcoming summer to bolster their offensive ranks.

Havertz, 23, has established himself as a regular starter at Stamford Bridge since arriving from Bayer Leverkusen for around £72 million in the summer of 2020. So far, he has helped his club lift three trophies.

A left-footed technical operator blessed with shooting and heading, the Germany international has been rumored to depart the Blues due to his poor performances of late. Despite mainly featuring as his team's first-choice striker, he has scored just nine goals in 36 games this season.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



"That's what it's done for him. It's a reward for his hard work". Graham Potter: "Kai Havertz's in a really good place. Throughout the difficult period he's given everything. When you know you've got Kai's quality if you do that, things turnaround for you""That's what it's done for him. It's a reward for his hard work". Graham Potter: "Kai Havertz's in a really good place. Throughout the difficult period he's given everything. When you know you've got Kai's quality if you do that, things turnaround for you" 🔵 #CFC"That's what it's done for him. It's a reward for his hard work". https://t.co/fLLZrGw5gh

According to Defensa Central, Real Madrid have expressed an interest in signing Havertz on a permanent deal ahead of the 2023-24 season. With Chelsea forced to offload a few of their first-team players due to Financial Fair Play (FFP), Los Blancos are confident about a transfer.

Should Havertz join Real Madrid in the near future, he would provide competition to Karim Benzema. Due to his versatility in the final third, he could also operate either as an attacking midfielder or a wide man.

Meanwhile, Carlo Ancelotti's side are expected to clear their attacking deadwood in the upcoming summer transfer window. Marco Asensio is keen to seal a Bosman move away from the Santiago Bernabeu, while both Eden Hazard and Mariano Diaz are likely to be shipped off.

Havertz, who spent four seasons in the Bundesliga prior to his Blues move, has also drawn interest from Bayern Munich, as per the report.

Overall, the 2021 UEFA Champions League winner has registered 32 goals and 15 assists in 128 games across all competitions for Chelsea.

Real Madrid star Antonio Rudiger reacts to drawing former club Chelsea in UCL QFs

Taking to Twitter, Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger expressed his excitement about the prospect of taking on former club Chelsea in the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League quarter-final stage. He wrote:

"This will be very special – Can't wait to see so many friends again."

Rudiger, 30, switched allegiances on a free transfer last summer after making 203 appearances across all competitions for the west London outfit. He also helped his former club lift the famed European crown.

While Real Madrid are set to host Chelsea on Wednesday (April 12) in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final, the second leg is set to be held at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday (April 18).

Poll : 0 votes