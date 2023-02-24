Real Madrid eye potential move to sign struggling Chelsea star: Reports 

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in making a move for Chelsea star Christian Pulisic. The Spanish side are keeping tabs on his situation and are readying a summer move for him.

As per a report in Defensa Central, Pulisic is the latest Chelsea player on Real Madrid's radar. They signed Antonio Rudiger on a free transfer last season, while signing Eden Hazard from the Blues in 2019 for a whopping €140 million.

Pulisic has not been a regular for the Blues and has been struggling with injuries. However, Madrid believe he is the ideal replacement for Hazard, who is expected to leave the club this summer.

Graham Potter spoke about an exit for Pulisic in the January window and ruled it out. He said:

"No chance (of Pulisic leaving), no. There was never any consideration of anything about that anyway but he's a couple of months. He's disappointed but he's optimistic that he can come back quicker than the two months so he's in that phase where he's just trying to keep his fingers crossed and hopefully his rehab goes well."

Real Madrid target Christian Pulisic told to leave Chelsea

Jamie Carragher has urged Christian Pulisic to consider his future at Chelsea. The Liverpool legend wants the United States star to join a smaller club and follow the steps of Timo Werner.

He said on CBS Sports:

"100 per cent [Pulisic should consider a smaller club]. A lot of footballers are different, I do scratch my head when I see certain players at clubs for a long time and they never really get into the team. And that's why I think Thierry [Henry] is saying he respects Timo Werner. Rather than just sitting on the bench another year or two he's gone back to somewhere where he's going to play week in, week out."

He continued:

"And I just think Pulisic is sort of at that stage now where there's been a few managerial changes. It looks like he's getting more of a chance with Potter, but not just him, I think Graham Potter is a manager who changes it every game so everyone is getting a chance. So he may feel like he's getting more of an opportunity to prove to the manager he can be in that recognised 11."

Real Madrid were linked with Pulisic when he was at Borussia Dortmund but Chelsea won the race to sign him.

