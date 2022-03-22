Real Madrid eyeing 25-year-old England midfielder as Luka Modric replacement - Reports

Real Madrid are interested in signing Leicester City midfielder James Maddison to replace Luka Modric, according to Fichajes (as reported via Caughtoffisde).

Los Blancos are looking at alternatives to replace the veteran Croatian midfielder, who has been an integral part of the team over the years. The 36-year-old is in the twilight of his career and Real need to find his replacement sooner rather than later at Madrid.

According to the aforementioned report, Maddison is one of the players on the Spanish giants' shortlist to replace Modric at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Caughtoffside further claimed that Madrid will look to play Maddison higher up in the No.10 role and allow Eduardo Camavinga to directly replace Modric in the starting XI.

Modric has been a versatile player throughout stint at Madrid, taking up various roles in midfield. While he has primarily played as the No.8, the Croatian has also served as a deep-lying midfielder and playmaking No.10 when asked.

Real Madrid's aging midfield

Real Madrid's midfield trio of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro will go down as one of the best units to have played together in the history of the game.

The troika have dominated the latter part of the last decade, helping Madrid win two La Liga titles and three Champions League trophies, among other honors.

However, with Modric at 36, Kroos at 32 and Casemiro at 30, the golden days of the midfield trio are coming to an end and they need replacing.

Is Maddison a good choice for Real Madrid?

James Maddison was signed by Leicester City from Norwich City for a reported fee of £22.5m back in 2018. He has since then gone on to make 158 appearances across competitions for the Foxoes, scoring 40 goals and assisting 27 more.

The Englishman has registered 13 goals and seven assists in 40 games this season. At 25, Maddison's best years are ahead of him and he deserves to play for a top club.

With Madrid also looking to part ways with the likes of Isco and Gareth Bale among others, Maddison could bring in a new era of Galacticos at Real Madrid.

