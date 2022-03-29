Real Madrid eyeing England midfielder as Luka Modric replacement - Reports 

Real Madrid are reportedly plotting a move for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham as they prepare for life without Luka Modric.

The La Liga leaders are set to undergo a number of changes in the summer, with the squad set to be refreshed amidst star players reaching the twilight of their careers.

Despite being 36 years old, Modric has still put in impressive performances this season. But there is a realization around the Santiago Bernabeu that he will need to be replaced sooner rather than later.

According to BILD (via AS) one man that Madrid are potentially looking to replace him with is Bellingham.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Real Madrid are interested in signing Jude Bellingham in 2023 to make up for Luka Modrić's future departure.

(Source: Bild)





The 18-year-old has been hugely impressive during his time in West Germany, with many top European sides wanting to snap up his signature.

The former Birmingham City midfielder has not only put in some inspired performances but has shown real maturity and know-how this season.

Real Madrid aren't alone in their pursuit of the English teenager as Football-Espana reports that Liverpool are also keeping tabs on the midfielder.

For Dortmund this season, Bellingham has six goals and 13 assists in 37 games across all competitions.

Jude Bellingham is not the only midfield target for Real Madrid

Nico Barella is another name being linked with Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham isn't the only midfield man being linked with a move to Los Blancos.

Aurélien Tchouaméni continues to be linked with a transfer from AS Monaco.

He has been impressive whilst on international duty, having scored the winner in France's 2-1 victory over Cote d'Ivoire on Friday.

Marca reports that it will cost the La Liga giants €60 million to prise him away from Stade Louis II.

He has three goals and two assists in 42 appearances across all competitions this season for Monaco.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #transfers



Aurélien Tchouaméni's agent has denied to Le Parisien any agreement on personal terms with Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan midfielder Nico Barella is also reportedly high on Real Madrid's wishlist.

Fichajes reported two weeks back that Barella was one of three potential replacements for Modric being lined up by the thirteen-time UEFA Champions League winners.

The Italian has been in fine form for Inter this season, having scored two goals and contributed ten assists in 27 Serie A appearances.

They also suggested Los Blancos could move for Lovro Majer from Stade Rennais or Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

But it is Bellingham who will perhaps excite the Madrid fans the most given his age and the tremendous talent he is already showing at Dortmund as he has been one of their star performers this campaign.

