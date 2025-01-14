Real Madrid eyeing up move for 19-year-old midfielder from Spanish second division club: Reports

Real Madrid are planning a move for Elche midfielder Rodrigo Mendoza, according to Relevo. The 19-year-old has been quite impressive this season, registering one goal and two assists from 13 games across competitions.

The player's contract with Elche expires in 2026 and he hasn't signed a new deal yet. Los Blancos have identified him as a target and are already engaged in talks with the Valencian club to chalk out a move. The LaLiga giants have heavily invested in talented young players of late and Mendoza is an exciting talent who suits their transfer strategy.

Real Madrid may have to pay special attention to their midfield this year. Toni Kroos retired last summer and Los Blancos opted against signing a replacement for the German legend. Meanwhile, Luka Modric's contract at the Santiago Bernabeu expires at the end of this season.

The Croatian midfielder will turn 40 in September and cannot be expected to carry on forever. While the LaLiga giants have the likes of Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, and Dani Ceballos in their ranks, they are also preparing for the future.

A move for Mendoza, as such, makes sense. However, they could face competition for the player, given that he has admirers at multiple clubs. However, the lure of the fabled white shirt could tilt the tide towards the LaLiga giants.

When are Real Madrid back in action?

Real Madrid return to action on Thursday, January 16, when they host Celta Vigo in the Copa del Rey Round of 16 at the Santiago Bernabeu. Carlo Ancelotti's men arrive at the game on the back of the demoralizing 5-2 defeat against Barcelona in the Supercopa de Espana final on Sunday.

It was Los Blancos' second defeat at the hands of their bitter rivals this season. The Catalans also thrashed the reigning champions 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu in the league in October last year.

Nevertheless, Real Madrid remain second in the league table after 19 games, a point behind current leaders Atletico Madrid. Atletico face Elche in the Copa del Rey Round of 16 on Thursday.

Elsewhere, Carlo Ancelotti's team are 20th in the Champions League table after six games, with three wins and three defeats in Europe this season. The Spanish champions remain in danger of missing out on a place in the knockouts.

