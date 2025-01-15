Real Madrid eyeing up surprise loan move for Manchester City superstar: Reports

Real Madrid are weighing up a shock move for Manchester City defender Kyle Walker on a temporary basis, as per reports from Spain. The Spanish giants are in need of a new right-back, and their search has led them to the Premier League champions.

Manchester City right-back Walker has handed in a transfer request at the club and is set to complete a transfer away from the club this month. A report from SPORT has indicated that Real Madrid are prepared to make an approach for the veteran England international to join them.

Dani Carvajal suffered a ruptured ACL earlier this season, and both Lucas Vazquez and Federico Valverde have been deployed at right-back for Carlo Ancelotti's side.

Vazquez, a winger in his younger days, has not performed at an acceptable level this season, especially in big games. Similarly, Valverde is more effective in a midfield role and is not suited to playing at right-back.

Real Madrid are looking to have Walker join them on loan until the end of the season, representing a stop-gap option until the summer. The Spanish giants had been looking to sign Liverpool ace Trent Alexander-Arnold this month, but it appears that they will be unable to land the 26-year-old until the summer, at least.

Kyle Walker was left out of the Manchester City squad that drew 2-2 against Brentford in the Premier League on Tuesday, January 14. The 34-year-old has been linked with a move to a number of sides, including Serie A giants AC Milan, as he looks to move away from the Etihad.

Manchester City close in on deal for Real Madrid target: Reports

Manchester City are closing in on a deal to sign Brazilian youngster Vitor Reis from Palmeiras this month, as per Fabrizio Romano. The 19-year-old had featured heavily in the transfer plans of Real Madrid, who scouted him extensively since the summer.

Manchester City will look to make Reis one of two central defensive signings this month, the other being 20-year-old Uzbekistan international Abdukodir Khusanov. The Cityzens appear to have beaten their rivals to the signing of the teenager, with an agreement in place with Palmeiras.

Reis will cost around €35 million, with a sell-on clause included in his deal with the Premier League giants. The youngster will be immediately added to Pep Guardiola's squad this month, as opposed to waiting until the summer as proposed by Palmeiras. With the likes of John Stones and Ruben Dias out injured, the youngsters will have an important role for the rest of the season.

