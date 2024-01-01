Real Madrid face battle as Premier League giants emerge as most ‘dangerous’ candidates to sign Kylian Mbappe: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly facing tough competition from Liverpool for Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman is free to sign a pre-contract from January 1, 2024, as he is in the final six months of his contract at PSG.

As per a report in Le Parisien, Klopp's side are the 'most credible and dangerous candidate' to Real Madrid for the signature of Mbappe. They add that the Premier League side are keen on getting him as the replacement for Mohamed Salah.

Marco Kirdemir told MARCA in the 2023 summer transfer window that Liverpool were keen on signing the forward. He claimed that the Reds were ready to pay €300 million to get the Frenchman as they see him as the only player who can replicate what Salah has done at Anfield.

The Marca report also stated that Liverpool registered interest in 2021 but could not get a deal agreed with the striker. Real Madrid have set a deadline of mid-January for Mbappe to sign a pre-contract with them.

Kylian Mbappe told to pick Liverpool over Real Madrid

Djibril Cisse spoke to BettingSites last year and urged Kylian Mbappe to pick Liverpool as it was the club the striker's mother supported. He joked that the PSG star should listen to his mother and said:

"Well, the best player in the world at the moment – Kylian Mbappe – I'd love to see him at L'pool. I think Mbappe is made for English football. I know he loves Real Madrid and has been linked with them, and I think he wants to go. But to see him at Anfield – he would cause a lot of damage in the Premier League. And I think Mbappe's mum loves L'pool – as a good boy, you have to listen to your mum!"

Marcel Desailly also spoke about Mbappe picking the Reds and told him that it would be a better option than Chelsea. He told Boylesports:

"L'pool are not at the end of a cycle, unlike Chelsea. The choice he has to make is not one or two years but four or five. So when reports talk about a one-year loan, I don't see that. But L'pool have not sold most of their players, they have managed to keep a foundation at Anfield."

"They had a drop after many years of doing well, which was linked to selling Sadio Mane. They did not replace Mane with someone who was going to be as good, someone who had his philosophy and impact. I do believe L'pool could suit Mbappe to fill that hole."

Kylian Mbappe has admitted in the past that he wants to join Real Madrid. He spoke to BBC in 2021 after signing a new deal with PSG and claimed that he was not letting go of his Real Madrid dreams.