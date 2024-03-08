Real Madrid to face competition from Liverpool, PSG and Manchester United for highly-rated defender - Reports

Liverpool, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have joined Real Madrid's pursuit of LOSC Lille defender Leny Yoro, as per Fichajes.

Yoro is a Lille academy product and has made 48 appearances for their senior team, bagging three goals and an assist. This season, the Frenchman has made 23 starts in Ligue 1, where he has managed to keep 14 clean sheets.

As a result of his eye-catching performance in the French league, the 18-year-old has reportedly attracted interest from the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid were already interested in bringing the French defender to Santiago Bernabeu in the upcoming summer transfer window. However, as per the aforementioned report, Los Blancos have now been joined by other top European clubs.

As per Foot Mercato, the 18-year-old has a price tag of €50 million. LOSC Lille are currently in the fourth spot in Ligue 1 with 41 points in 24 matches. Next up, they'll face Stade Rennais on March 10 (Sunday).

Real Madrid's appeal against Jude Bellingham's two-match suspension dismissed by Spanish football federation

Real Madrid's appeal to overturn English midfielder Jude Bellingham's two-match ban has been dismissed by the Spanish Football Federation's Competition Committee.

The former Borussia Dortmund midfielder was given a red card by the referee during Real Madrid's 2-2 draw against Valencia on March 3. Bellingham's stoppage-time winner for Los Blancos was ruled out as the referee blew his whistle just before the goal was scored.

Due to the Englishman's dissent, he was handed a red card and a two-match suspension. Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti later came forward in support of the Englishman.

Jude Bellingham is currently the top scorer in 2023-24 La Liga. He has scored 16 goals in 22 matches for the Santiago Bernabeu outfit. Next up, Carlo Ancelotti's side will face Celta Vigo on March 10 (Sunday).