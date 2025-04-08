Real Madrid face fresh competition from German powerhouse Bayern Munich for 21-year-old defender: Reports

Real Madrid may reportedly have to stave off competition from Bayern Munich for Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez in the summer transfer window. According to Fichajes, (via Madrid Universal), the German powerhouses are keeping an eye on the 21-year-old defender, who has played a key role for the Cherries this season.
Kerkez has established himself as one of the best left-backs in England, and caught the attention of Real Madrid earlier this season. This was precipitated by the fact that neither Ferland Mendy nor Francisco Garcia has been able to nail down the left-back spot under Carlo Ancelotti this campaign.
Kerkez, meanwhile, has made 34 appearances across all competitions for Bournemouth this term, and even found the back of the net on two occasions. Kerkez has assisted his teammates five times this campaign as well. His showings have played a big role in Bournemouth being placed 10th in the Premier League currently.
The youngster's tactical awareness, game sense and endurance have made him one of the most highly sought-after left-backs in the world. The report states that if either Real Madrid or Bayern Munich come in with the right price, Bournemouth will have no option but to let him leave the Vitality Stadium.
Ferland Mendy and Francisco Garcia's inability to nail down the left-back spot has led Real Madrid to seek Milos Kerkez
Bayern Munich's interest in Kerkez is due to their impending squad overhaul under manager Vincent Kompany. The Hungarian youngster will fit in well in their system and give them many years of service if he puts pen to paper.
Madrid are also keeping an eye on Kerkez's Bournemouth teammate Dean Huijsen, but for the moment, the former is their key target, as per the aforementioned report.
While Madrid will have to offload either Mendy or Garcia to accommodate him, Bayern currently have Alphonso Davies and Josip Stanisic operating in that role.
However, Davies is suffering from an ACL injury, and is not expected to return any time before December this year. This makes room for them to sign the left-back from Bournemouth, although he will need to have a decent preseason to impress coach Kompany and earn his spot in the starting lineup.
With Trent Alexander-Arnold having reportedly reached an agreement with Los Blancos, their right-back position seems sealed at the moment. Kerkez's arrival will give Real Madrid a lot of depth in the left-back position and allow them to utilize his attacking capabilities.
Kerkez, a product of the AC Milan youth system, who was earlier with AZ Alkmaar, has also made 23 appearances for Hungary.