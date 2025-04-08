Real Madrid face fresh competition from German powerhouse Bayern Munich for 21-year-old defender: Reports

Real Madrid may reportedly have to stave off competition from Bayern Munich for Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez in the summer transfer window. According to Fichajes, (via Madrid Universal), the German powerhouses are keeping an eye on the 21-year-old defender, who has played a key role for the Cherries this season.

Ad

Kerkez has established himself as one of the best left-backs in England, and caught the attention of Real Madrid earlier this season. This was precipitated by the fact that neither Ferland Mendy nor Francisco Garcia has been able to nail down the left-back spot under Carlo Ancelotti this campaign.

Kerkez, meanwhile, has made 34 appearances across all competitions for Bournemouth this term, and even found the back of the net on two occasions. Kerkez has assisted his teammates five times this campaign as well. His showings have played a big role in Bournemouth being placed 10th in the Premier League currently.

Ad

Trending

The youngster's tactical awareness, game sense and endurance have made him one of the most highly sought-after left-backs in the world. The report states that if either Real Madrid or Bayern Munich come in with the right price, Bournemouth will have no option but to let him leave the Vitality Stadium.

Ferland Mendy and Francisco Garcia's inability to nail down the left-back spot has led Real Madrid to seek Milos Kerkez

Bayern Munich's interest in Kerkez is due to their impending squad overhaul under manager Vincent Kompany. The Hungarian youngster will fit in well in their system and give them many years of service if he puts pen to paper.

Ad

Madrid are also keeping an eye on Kerkez's Bournemouth teammate Dean Huijsen, but for the moment, the former is their key target, as per the aforementioned report.

While Madrid will have to offload either Mendy or Garcia to accommodate him, Bayern currently have Alphonso Davies and Josip Stanisic operating in that role.

However, Davies is suffering from an ACL injury, and is not expected to return any time before December this year. This makes room for them to sign the left-back from Bournemouth, although he will need to have a decent preseason to impress coach Kompany and earn his spot in the starting lineup.

Ad

With Trent Alexander-Arnold having reportedly reached an agreement with Los Blancos, their right-back position seems sealed at the moment. Kerkez's arrival will give Real Madrid a lot of depth in the left-back position and allow them to utilize his attacking capabilities.

Kerkez, a product of the AC Milan youth system, who was earlier with AZ Alkmaar, has also made 23 appearances for Hungary.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohul Bhowmick Mohul is a senior football, cricket and Olympic Sports writer at Sportskeeda, and has been in the organisation for more than 6 years. Some of his best work includes 118 exclusive interviews with famous sports personalities, insider talk and transfer speculations. He has also covered the entirety of the 2023-24 ISL season, Kalinga Super Cup and 2023-24 Pro Kabaddi League from the ground.



An MBA degree holder in Finance, Mohul is also a professional cricketer and is currently in the reserves for Hyderabad’s Ranji Trophy team. He’s also played league football in Hyderabad.



His football interest sparked after watching countless Rahim League matches at the Gymkhana and supporting the State Bank of Hyderabad. He grew up hearing stories about the legendary Syed Abdul Rahim and his incredible football team of the 1960s, which had a big influence on him. He has admired Manchester United’s dominance in English and European football as well.



Tennis star Leander Paes, Olympic gold-medalist Abhinav Bindra, cricketing legend Rahul Dravid and football star Chinglensana Singh are Mohul’s favorite athletes. He is a staunch Hyderabad FC supporter, and Sahil Tavora’s 88th-minute equalizer in the 2021-22 ISL Cup final against Kerala Blasters is one of his favorite footballing moments. Abhinav Bindra’s gold medal in shooting at the 2008 Olympics also had a huge impact on Mohul.



In his work, he strives to write relevant, accurate and unbiased stories by conducting thorough research. When not working, Mohul enjoys reading books and listening to heavy metal and rock music. Know More