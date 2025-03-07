Real Madrid face stern competition from LaLiga rivals in race to sign 22-year-old defender: Reports 

According to a report by Fichajes, Real Madrid will face competition from LaLiga rivals Atletico Madrid for the services of Girona left-back Miguel Gutierrez. The 23-year-old defender has impressed for the Catalan side and has attracted interest from both Madrid-based clubs.

Gutierrez came through Los Blancos' famed La Fabrica youth academy and provided two assists in 10 appearances for the Real's senior team before joining Girona in the summer of 2022 in a reported €4 million deal. However, the defender has a reported €35 million release clause in his contract with the Catalan club, which could make a return to Madrid in the summer difficult.

Since joining Girona, Gutierrez has been a constant and valuable contributor, scoring six times and providing 18 assists in 8485 minutes across 106 games. The Spaniard remains contracted to the Catalan side until the summer of 2027.

Real Madrid have the advantage in any negotiations for the defender's future. The reigning European champions are said to have a buyback clause of just €8 million for his services. Gutierrez has provided five assists and scored twice in 30 games this season.

Liverpool manager hails Real Madrid as 'best team in Europe'

Liverpool manager Arne Slot hailed Real Madrid as the best team in Europe after his side's 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. The English side have been fabulous this season and sit atop the Premier League table. They are also one of the favorites to win the Champions League this term.

The Reds' impressive performances have seen them being termed the best team in Europe. However, Slot believes the reigning LaLiga and UEFA Champions League holders remain the best on the continent, saying (via FotMob):

"It's a nice compliment to get but the best team in Europe has to win the Champions League and we are far away from that. I think the best team in Europe is still Real Madrid because they won this competition last season. For us, we have to win it before you can say this."

Arne Slot has faced Los Blancos once - in the league phase of the UEFA Champions League this season and claimed a comfortable 2-0 victory over the Madrid-based giants at Anfield. The Spanish side have won six of their last 10 games, drawing two and losing two, and next host Rayo Vallecano in LaLiga on Sunday, March 9.

