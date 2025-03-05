Real Madrid face stern competition from Liverpool for 21-year-old Premier League star: Reports 

Real Madrid will lock horns with Liverpool in the race to sign Milos Kerkez this summer, according to Fichajes.net. The LaLiga champions are planning to strengthen their left-back position at the end of this season.

Neither Ferland Mendy nor Fran Garcia have managed to impress so far, and Los Blancos are seeking an upgrade for the role. Real Madrid were previously planning a Bosman move for Alphonso Davies this summer.

However, the Canadian has signed a new deal with Bayern Munich last month and is now tied to the Allianz Arena until 2030. The situation has forced the Spanish giants to turn to the market for alternatives and they have zeroed in on Kerkez.

The Hungarian has been a revelation for Bournemouth this season, registering two goals and four assists from 30 games across competitions. Los Blancos believe that his all-action style of play will be a good fit at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The 21-year-old's profile matches Real Madrid's recent youth-centric transfer policy, but is under contract with the Cherries until 2028. As such, prising him away won't be a straightforward affair.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are also in the race for his services as they lay down succession plans for Andrew Robertson. The Scottish left-back will turn 31 next week and the Reds believe that Kerkez could be a fine replacement.

The Hungarian's Premier League experience will also bode well with the Merseyside club. Liverpool also have the finances to go head to head with Los Blancos for Kerkez's services.

Are Real Madrid eyeing a Liverpool defender?

Real Madrid have set their sights on Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate, according to Le Parisien. The Frenchman has been a first team regular under Arne Slot this season, registering 30 appearances across competitions.

However, his contract is due to expire in less than 18 months and he is yet to sign a new deal. The Reds are also sweating on the future of Virgil van Dijk, whose contract expires this summer.

With the Dutchman also in the final phase of his career, Liverpool are likely to push for Konate's stay. Interestingly, Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on the situation as they look to address their defensive conundrum.

Eder Militao is out with an ACL injury, while David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger are no longer young. Konato's arrival could tick a lot of boxes at the Santiago Bernabeu, but the report adds that Arsenal's William Saliba is Los Blancos' preferred target.

