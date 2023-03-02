Real Madrid fear 27-year-old star has agreed Premier League transfer: Reports

There are uncertainties regarding the contract renewal of Real Madrid star Marco Asensio, as he may not be a regular starter under Carlo Ancelotti's leadership. Despite having experience and quality, the Mallorcan is refusing to sign a renewal, and Florentino Perez is already fearful that he has an agreement with a Premier League club.

According to El Nacional, Newcastle United, backed by Saudi Arabia's millions and Edward Howe's excellent coaching, may be interested in signing Asensio. Newcastle have the finances to offer Asensio a better deal than Real Madrid.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone Marco Asensio is considered 'decisive' by Carlo Ancelotti, the player has impressed in training and in matches. His priority is to continue at Real Madrid & the chances of it happening are now high. #rmalive Marco Asensio is considered 'decisive' by Carlo Ancelotti, the player has impressed in training and in matches. His priority is to continue at Real Madrid & the chances of it happening are now high. @marca 🚨 Marco Asensio is considered 'decisive' by Carlo Ancelotti, the player has impressed in training and in matches. His priority is to continue at Real Madrid & the chances of it happening are now high. @marca #rmalive https://t.co/BFIdhmQ7FR

The issue is that Madrid are still uncertain about renewing Asensio's contract, given his recent lack of clarity in his demands and his role as a substitute player. While Ancelotti sees him as a valuable resource for difficult games, the club reportedly believes he is paid more than he deserves.

This season, he has tallied six goals and five assists in 31 games across competitions. However, most of his appearances gave come off the bench and he played only 1141 minutes, averaging just a little over 30 minutes per game.

Moreover, Asensio's representative Jorge Mendes has strong ties to England, making Los Blancos fear that he may have already negotiated a deal with Newcastle. The remaining time may be used to increase the signing premium, causing more concern for the Madrid-based club.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra Asensio on IG:



"Let's keep fighting and working" Asensio on IG:"Let's keep fighting and working" 📲 Asensio on IG:"Let's keep fighting and working" https://t.co/zytMjGnMRl

The Spanish giants are now facing a dilemma with a group of players whose contracts expire on June 30 and are yet to renew, and Asensio is only one of them. While some players like Mariano Díaz are already aware that they won't receive any offer from Florentino Pérez, others like Karim Benzema are guaranteed a contract extension.

However, the future of players like Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Dani Ceballos, and Asensio remains uncertain. The club wants to retain them, but at a lower salary, which may not be acceptable for everyone involved.

Real Madrid are interested in Christian Pulisic

As the summer approaches, it seems more likely that Chelsea will let go of Christian Pulisic.

Initially, it was believed that he would remain in the Premier League with clubs such as Manchester United, Arsenal, or Newcastle. Rumors have since surfaced that he may be in talks to join Serie A side AC Milan, as well as being linked with Galatasaray in Turkey.

However, according to the Daily Mail (via MARCA), Real Madrid could be a potential destination for him. The speculation comes as Eden Hazard's time at Los Blancos may be coming to an end, and Pulisic, at 24 years old, could be seen as the perfect replacement.

Interestingly, Pulisic's father has revealed that his son has always been a fan of Real Madrid, even as a child. In fact, he even bought him a Luis Figo shirt back in the day.

Poll : 0 votes