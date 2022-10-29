Real Madrid fed up and keen to offload first-team star considered toxic by Carlo Ancelotti: Reports

Real Madrid are fed up with Eden Hazard and are keen to offload the player, as per Spanish outlet El Nacional. The report claims that Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti sees the Belgian as a toxic player in his dressing room.

As reported by journalist Eduardo Inda, the relationship between the former Chelsea superstar and Ancelotti has reached an all-time low. The two do not even talk to each other as per the journalist and Ancelotti wants the Belgian to leave Real Madrid as soon as possible.

Inda said on the 'El Chiringuito de Jugones' program, as quoted by El Nacional:

"Yes, there is one player who doesn't talk to Ancelotti. It's hard not to talk to Ancelotti because he's an affable guy. It's hard to get on wrong with him because he's charming. In any case, Mr. Ancelotti has won more Champions Leagues than nobody."

"He has won four as a coach and the second is Zidane. You don't talk to a player who I think has played the least, who will pass without regret or glory. I mean Eden Hazard."

433 @433 Eden Hazard at Chelsea. That’s it, that’s the tweet.



Eden Hazard at Chelsea. That’s it, that’s the tweet. https://t.co/Yy2tPRlAQn

Things haven't worked out well for Hazard following his €146 million move to Real Madrid from Chelsea in 2019.

The former Premier League 'Player of the Season' has only made 71 appearances for Los Blancos across all competitions so far. He has scored just seven times and provided 11 assists for the Spanish capital club till date.

Hazard has missed as many as 72 games due to injuries during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu, which is a key reason behind his underwhelming spell at the club.

However, the Belgian has stayed injury-free this term but has found himself at the bottom of the pecking order in Ancelotti's team. The Belgian skipper has played just 229 minutes of football this season, scoring once and providing an assist.

Juventus are interested in the Real Madrid flop

Serie A giants Juventus have reportedly expressed an interest in Hazard as Real Madrid look to offload the flamboyant winger. The Old Lady have made a terrible start to their season this time out as they find themselves eighth in the league table.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Eden Hazard hasn't featured in any finals during his time at Real Madrid yet. Eden Hazard hasn't featured in any finals during his time at Real Madrid yet. 😞 https://t.co/r0X6NwEHxq

The Italian outfit have also been knocked out of the Champions League in the group stage. It is understood that manager Massimiliano Allegri views Hazard as a player who can improve his side.

Real Madrid are unlikely to stand in Hazard's way if Juventus make an offer but they are unlikely to recoup a considerable amount of the fee they paid for the Belgian.

Poll : 0 votes