Eden Hazard will be allowed to leave Real Madrid in January as European giants declare interest: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly desperate to offload Eden Hazard in 2023, with Juventus showing an interest in the winger.

The Belgium international moved to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer of 2019 from Chelsea but his stay in Spain has been disappointing. He has only made 71 appearances for Los Blancos across competitions and has been plagued by injury issues.

Hazard has scored just seven times and provided 11 assists for Real Madrid since joining the club. None of the aforementioned numbers is impressive, especially given Real Madrid paid a transfer fee of £150 million to sign him.

Club president Florentino Perez is desperate to offload him at the end of the season or in the January transfer window. As per Diario Gol, Juventus are showing a keen interest in the former LOSC Lille Metropole winger.

The Old Lady view the Belgian as the ideal candidate to increase the quality within their ranks after a terrible start to the campaign. Juve sit eighth in the league table with 19 points from 11 Serie A games.

The Serie A outfit's elimination from the UEFA Champions League group stage is more than likely. They trail SL Benfica and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) by five points with two matchdays to go.

If Juventus formalize their interest in Hazard, it is believed that Madrid will not create any severe hurdles in the player's exit. His contract is set to expire at the end of the 2023-24 campaign.

A transfer in January will also afford Madrid a chance to recoup some of the transfer fee they paid to sign him. However, it is unlikely that they will be able to rake in a considerable amount for the injury-prone winger.

Last month, it was claimed that Chelsea and Newcastle United were also interested in signing Hazard.

Real Madrid, Manchester City, and PSG want Napoli attacker

According to 90min, Real Madrid, Manchester City, and PSG have sanctioned separate scouting missions for Napoli playmaker Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The Georgia international joined the Italian side from Dinamo Batumi this summer and signed a five-year contract at the club. However, Kvaratskhelia's performances in his first season in a major European league have drawn interest from a number of teams.

He has scored 15 goals and provided 10 assists in 26 games across competitions this season. Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti recently admitted that Kvaratskhelia was a player he was keeping an eye on when he was Napoli's manager.

Kvaratskhelia thanked the Italian tactician for the comments and was evidently excited by it, hinting there is a possibility that he could be open to a move to Madrid.

