Real Madrid could be forced to part ways with one of Vinicius Jr or Rodrygo next summer: Reports

Real Madrid could reportedly be forced to sell either Vinicius Jr or Rodrygo in the upcoming summer transfer window. Both Brazilian superstars have been regular starters for Los Blancos in recent times, contributing immensely to their dominance.

Things in the Real Madrid dressing room reportedly grew complicated since the arrival of Kylian Mbappe for free last summer. The Frenchman has been a dream signing for President Florentino Perez for a while. Despite a slow start at the Bernabeu, Kylian Mbappe has found his mojo, contributing 30 goals and four assists in 43 outings across competitions.

However, this has reportedly given rise to ego issues in Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo, both of whom believe they have equal contributions to the team as Mbappe. Vinicius has maintained a stellar record for the Spanish giants, recording 18 goals and 11 assists in 39 appearances across competitions. Meanwhile, Rodrygo has 13 goals and eight assists in 41 outings across tournaments to his credit.

According to Diario SPORT, Real Madrid could be forced to part ways with either Vinicius Jr or Rodrygo this summer to maintain balance at the club. Despite trying risky methods, coach Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly realized that playing them with Kylian Mbappe does not always produce the best output.

The aforementioned report suggests that Vinicius and Rodrygo also have increasing contract demands. Vinicius Jr wants to renew with Los Blancos but reportedly demands the same contractual terms and salary as Kylian Mbappe. Meanwhile, Rodrygo demands more continuity, which seems doubtful at the Bernabeu.

Moreover, both players are in high demand in the transfer market. Vinicius Jr has been heavily linked to a blockbuster move to the Saudi Pro League, while Rodrygo has been linked to Premier League destinations.

Per the report, Los Blancos also prioritize Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham over the Brazilian duo as things stand. It remains to be seen if Real Madrid adhere to Vinicius and Rodrygo's contract demands and renew their deals soon.

Real Madrid have identified Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams as a possible Vinicius Jr replacement: Reports

Nico Williams - Source: Getty

According to BILD (h/t Daily Mail), Real Madrid have identified Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams as a possible replacement for Vinicius if the Brazilian leaves the club this summer. The reports arise after Los Blancos have reportedly been struggling to reach an agreement with Vinicius' entourage regarding his contract renewal.

Vini's current contract with the Spanish giants runs until June 2027 but he has been heavily linked to the Saudi Pro League since last summer. Moreover, the aforementioned report claims that Los Blancos do not wish to part ways with the Brazilian for a sum below £208 million.

If Vinicius leaves, Real Madrid will require a solid left winger to replace him. Nico Williams is a decent option, having contributed nine goals and seven assists in 37 outings for Athletic Bilbao across competitions this season. The Spaniard was also strongly linked to Los Blancos' archrivals Barcelona last summer.

