Real Madrid forward unwilling to leave club - Reports

Real Madrid forward Mariano Diaz is reportedly refusing to leave the club this summer. According to reports from Marca, Real Madrid are keen to sell their 28-year old forward. However, Diaz is keen to stay at the club and continue as a backup striker.

Diaz has two more years left on his contract at Madrid and is less than keen to find a new home until then. It is being reported that the club has also been unsuccessful in finding a new club for the player.

A Catalonian by birth, Diaz joined Real Madrid back in 2011 as a teenager. His development in the Real Madrid academy went as planned and by 2016, he was given the opportunity to play in the first-team squad.

Former head coach Zinedine Zidane handed Diaz his debut back in August 2016 for Real Madrid with first-choice striker Karim Benzema ruled out due to a back injury. However, he failed to make a big impact and ended up making only eight appearances over the course of the season, scoring a solitary goal.

Diaz was subsequently sold to Lyon in 2017 for €8 million plus 35% interest in any future sale. The Spanish forward had a fruitful 2017-18 season for the French club, scoring 18 goals in 37 appearances.

His development impressed Real Madrid, who chose to sign him back in 2018. Strangely, he was handed the number 7 shirt - a jersey previously worn by club legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

As expected, Diaz failed to live up to the immense pressure and has made only 33 appearances in the three seasons since. His meager return of five goals has meant Real Madrid are tired of the forward's inconsistency and are looking to move him on now.

Why Real Madrid are desperate to sell Mariano Diaz

While one end of the story is about Diaz' inability to perform, the other half of the picture is painted by Real Madrid's poor financial condition. Diaz would probably always have been sold but the process needs to be expedited by Madrid who are desperate to cut loose some players.

The reason behind this is Real Madrid are desperate to not only balance the books in an economy ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic but also raise funds to sign Kylian Mbappe. Los Blancos are hot on the heels of the PSG forward and need to make room in their wage bill to sign the French World Cup winner.

🚨🌕| There is optimism at Real Madrid that a deal for PSG’s Kylian Mbappé can be concluded before August 31st. @jfelixdiaz #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) August 9, 2021

As for Diaz, he is more than comfortable in seeing out the rest of his contract at Madrid. Real Madrid's wages for the 28-year-old are unlikely to be matched by any other club. Hence, even if he does get suitors, Diaz is unlikely to move owing to the pay cut he would have to take in such a case.

For all the latest news and updates, follow Sportskeeda Football on Facebook!

Edited by Anantaajith Ra