Real Madrid get transfer boost as Bayern Munich superstar rejects contract extension offer – Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly been handed a significant transfer boost as Alphonso Davies has turned down a contract renewal at Bayern Munich.

Los Blancos have long been in pursuit of the Canadian due to their lack of a good first-team left-back. They used the likes of Nacho Fernandez, Eduardo Camavinga and Antonio Rudiger on the left of their defense past season as Ferland Mendy fell in his club's pecking order.

According to Todofichajes, Real Madrid have received a major boost in their plans to lure Davies away from Allianz Arena in the future. Earlier this week, the 22-year-old rejected Bayern Munich's latest contract extension offer in hopes of keeping his potential options open.

Davies, whose current deal is set to run out in June 2025, would prove to be a fine upgrade on Real Madrid's current option at left-back should he join them. He would displace summer arrival Fran Garcia, who has started all four his his bohood club's matches this campaign.

A five-time Bundesliga winner, the 41-cap Canada international has been Bayern's first-team starter out on the left flank over the last four seasons. He has been a key player for his club, making 157 appearances.

According to data aggregator website Transfermarkt, Davies is currently valued at €70 million. However, the potential fee involved to sign the star could be lower than the aforesaid sum due to his contract situation.

What did Alphonso Davies opine about Real Madrid transfer interest earlier in summer?

Earlier in June this year, Alphonso Davies addressed the transfer rumors involving him and La Liga giants Real Madrid. He elaborated:

"The transfer rumours are out there, but at the end of the day they're still just rumours. I still have two years left at Bayern Munich. My main goal is to play at Bayern Munich and help the team to win as much as possible."

Davies' agent, Nick Huoseh, also reiterated his client's desire to remain at Bayern Munich. He responded to TSN Sports when asked:

"He's happy at Bayern Munich. He's won titles and they're a good club... one of the top clubs. There's not many clubs he can move to when you think about it. There are a select few clubs that an athlete like him can go to."

Davies, who rose through Vancouver Whitecaps' youth ranks, is known to be a fine full-back blessed with pace, dribbling and crossing. Due to his age and quality, he would be an excellent coup for almost any club.

So far this campaign, Davies has assisted thrice in four appearances.