Real Madrid given boost, as player's injury not deemed serious, likely to play against Girona this weekend - Reports

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger will reportedly play against La Liga leaders Girona on Saturday (September 30).

Rudiger was seen limping towards the end of the 2-0 league win at home to Las Palmas at the weekend, but he did complete the full 90 minutes. Earlier, his defensive partner David Alaba sustained an abductor injury in the first half.

That left manager Carlo Ancelotti with only Rudiger and Nacho Fernandez as the only experienced campaigners. Centre-back Eder Militao is potentially out for the season after injuring his ACL. An update on Alaba will only be known after MRI tests on Friday, so he can be deemed doubtful for the Girona clash.

Meanwhile, as per journalist Melchor Ruiz of COPE (via Madrid Universal), Rudiger was cleared of any injury after tests on Thursday. That essentially means that the former Chelsea man should be in contention to feature at the Montilivi this weekend.

It comes as a huge sigh of relief for Ancelotti, who has been stretched thin for experienced defensive options due to injury.

What did Carlo Ancelotti say about Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger's injury?

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti provided a positive outlook on Antonio Rudiger's potential injury after the midweek win over Las Palmas.

The Italian sounded confident that his experienced defender wouldn't be unavailable for the next game but sounded less optimistic about Alaba (as cited by Madrid Universal):

“Rudiger is touched. It’s a blow but we think it’s going to be fine for the next game. The Alaba thing is a problem with the abductor, and I don’t think he’ll be there on Saturday.”

About his team's win over Las Palmas, the manager said that there was a lack of intensity due to 'wear and tear':

“In the first part there was only a lack of success and in the second intensity. It’s a time of the season when all the teams lower the intensity because the wear and tear is quite large."

Following their first defeat of the season at Atletico Madrid (3-1) last weekend, Los Blancos rode Brahim Diaz and Joselu's goals to leapfrog leaders Barcelona in the standings.

However, Ancelotti's men trail surprise new leaders Girona (19) by a point after seven games, with both sides winning six times. Madrid will return to the top with a win at the Montilivi.