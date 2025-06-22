Real Madrid given chance to sign Serie A star for €40 million; Los Blancos make decision regarding possible move: Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly been offered the services of Ivorian central defender Evan Ndicka by AS Roma. As reported by Defensa Central via Madrid Universal, Los Blancos have been told to pay a fee in the region of €40 million for the 24-year-old.
Roma have reportedly offered the Spanish capital club Ndicka through their sporting directorate. The Serie A side believe that Real Madrid are looking to shore up their backline following an injury-stricken season, particularly for their central defenders.
David Alaba and Eder Militao were both sidelined for the majority of last season with injury problems. Their lack of depth at the heart of the defence was very much evident, as Carlo Ancelotti often had to use Aurelien Tchouameni as a centre-back.
However, Los Blancos have already made a big signing at the back this summer in the form of Dean Huijsen. They splashed a reported €60 million for the services of the Spain international from Bournemouth.
At the moment, Xabi Alonso's side look unlikely to consider further additions in the backline. The Spanish capital club also reckon Ndicka's price tag is too high, especially with Roma desperate for funds.
Ndicka is a left-footed central defender with a massive frame of 6 ft 4 in and, quite naturally, excels physically. He is also technically sound and has done well in recent years with Eintracht Frankfurt and Roma.
The France-born Ivory Coast international joined Roma in 2023 from Eintracht Frankfurt. He has been a mainstay in the Roma backline and has made 85 appearances for the Giallorossi so far.
Real Madrid star admits that he considers leaving when he gets benched
Real Madrid youngster Arda Guler has admitted that he thinks of leaving the club when he is benched. Despite being very highly rated, Guler has struggled for starts for Los Blancos since his switch from Fenerbahce in 2023.
The Turkey international has been consistently linked with an exit from the Santiago Bernabeu due to his lack of regular minutes. However, the 20-year-old has claimed that he remains entirely focused on the Spanish capital club. He said, as quoted by Managing Madrid:
“For now, I haven’t thought about leaving, but of course if I don’t play, I think about it, but for now I’m totally focused on Real Madrid.”
He added:
“I feel more important because he always talks to me. In the first match, I played for 45 minutes, so everything seems better. I feel good with him because he likes to control the tempo, he wants more short passes, and he sees me as a midfielder, which is better for me.”
Guler only played 440 minutes of first-team football in his first season for Real Madrid and has played 1820 minutes this season. He has 11 goals and nine assists in 56 appearances for Los Blancos so far.