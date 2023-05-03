Real Madrid to go all out for 2022 FIFA World Cup winner as Karim Benzema's long-term replacement: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly keen to snap up Manchester City star Julian Alvarez as a successor to Karim Benzema.

Alvarez, 23, has emerged as one of the most promising finishers in the world in the ongoing 2022-23 season. Since joining City from River Plate for around £14 million in 2022, he has proved to be the perfect backup for Erling Haaland.

A right-footed mobile attacker blessed with flair and shooting, the 20-cap Argentina international has been in fine form this campaign. He has scored 15 goals and laid out five assists in just 2,055 minutes of first-team action so far.

According to Fichajes, Real Madrid have expressed an interest in signing Alvarez this summer as a long-term replacement for the aging Benzema. However, Manchester City are uninterested in selling the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner.

Alvarez, who has a contract at the Etihad Stadium until June 2028, made his name at last year's FIFA World Cup. He helped La Albiceleste lift the trophy, netting four goals and providing an assist in seven matches in the process.

Despite City's stance on Alvarez's future, Real Madrid are willing to force their way into transfer discussions with a hefty bid in the upcoming summer transfer window. They are hoping to make the most of the fact that the player is interested in sealing a permanent move to the Santiago Bernabeu in the near future.

Should Alvarez join Los Blancos this summer, he would be a solid rotational option for them. With Benzema in the twilight of his career, he would help in shouldering the responsibility of leading the line in a central offensive role.

Benzema, who is in the final two months of his current contract, has been in stellar form despite multiple injuries this campaign. He has registered 29 goals and six assists in 37 appearances across all competitions so far.

Premier League club eye shock move for Real Madrid star: Reports

According to Defensa Central, Real Madrid attacker Mariano Diaz is unlikely to be offered a contract renewal as he is not in the club's plans for next season. He has emerged on a host of La Liga clubs' radars, but only Leeds United are in a position to match his current salary of €4.5 million per season due to their financial power.

Should Diaz secure a transfer to Leeds this summer, he would provide competition for Patrick Bamford and Rodrigo. With the former known for his injury record, the former Lyon attacker could get considerable first-team minutes.

Diaz, 29, has been a key squad member for Los Blancos since arriving from Lyon for €23 million in the summer of 2018. So far, he has scored 12 goals and laid out three assists in 83 overall appearances for his current club.

