Real Madrid handed blow as Gabri Veiga shows great ‘desire’ to seal dream transfer elsewhere: Reports

Celta Vigo's Gabri Veiga continues to shine on the pitch, forming a spectacular duo with Iago Aspas. His brilliant performances have seen him come on Real Madrid's radar, according to El Nacional. Veiga has caught the attention of some of Europe's biggest juggernauts, including the Madridistas, who see him as a top prospect for the future of midfielders.

Los Blancos are on the hunt for a new midfielder to relieve Luka Modric and Toni Kroos next season. At least one of these legendary players will likely be leaving the team at the end of their contract on June 30. In that regard, Gabri Veiga is second only to Jude Bellingham on the list of priorities for Real Madrid's president, Florentino Pérez.

Doc @karthikadhaigal



Arsenal, for their part, have only shown interest in him and their leaders are waiting for the auction to… Arsenal are Gabri Veiga's ‘favourite’ team. His camp points out they value the Gunners’ commitment towards young talents and like their sporting project under Mikel Arteta.Arsenal, for their part, have only shown interest in him and their leaders are waiting for the auction to… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Arsenal are Gabri Veiga's ‘favourite’ team. His camp points out they value the Gunners’ commitment towards young talents and like their sporting project under Mikel Arteta.Arsenal, for their part, have only shown interest in him and their leaders are waiting for the auction to… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/m0KQbAfhUn

However, reports from Faro de Vigo (via El Nacional) suggest that Veiga's dream may lie elsewhere. The young footballer has expressed a strong desire to sign for Arsenal. With the Gunners' financial capacity, especially if they end up winning the Premier League this season, it could be more than feasible for Veiga to make the move.

Arsenal will need to part ways with a reported €40 million, as established in his clause, to bring the 20-year-old prospect to the Emirates Stadium.

Real Madrid won't miss Veiga, as Bellingham remains their key focus

While Real Madrid may be disappointed to miss out on Gabri Veiga, they have not given up hope. According to El Nacional, their number one priority for the summer is to sign Jude Bellingham, who has captained Borussia Dortmund this season. Bellingham, at just 19 years old, has become one of the best midfielders in the world, demonstrating an impressive maturity beyond his years.

However, Dortmund will only consider offers for Bellingham starting at a whopping €120 million. While this is a figure that Florentino Perez considers too high, other massive clubs like PSG could potentially pay without a hitch. Due to this, Real Madrid had Gabri Veiga on their radar as a backup plan, hoping to sign him for €25 million, which is €15 million less than his clause.

Florentino Perez is known for his ability to make deals happen, as evidenced by the case of Aurelien Tchouameni, who pushed Monaco for a move to the Bernabeu. Time will tell whether Real Madrid will be successful in their pursuit of a new midfielder, but one thing is for sure, the world will be watching to see if Los Blancos can sign Bellingham this summer.

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Liverpool and other Premier League GW 29 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes