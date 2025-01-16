Real Madrid handed transfer boost as long-term target rejects latest contract offer from current club: Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly been handed a major boost in the pursuit of Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies. In recent weeks, it was reported that the Spanish giants may not be able to sign the Candian, with the latter closing in on a new deal at the Allianz Arena.

However, a fresh update from journalist Rodra P claims that the left-back has turned down the latest offer from the Bavarian side (via Madrid Universal). This could open doors for Los Blancos to potentially sign Davies on a free transfer in the summer.

The 24-year-old's current contract with Bayern Munich expires in the summer of 2025, making him a free agent if he doesn't sign an extension before that.

It is imperative for Carlo Ancelotti and Co. to look at options in the fullback department, with Ferland Mendy having entered into the final six months of his deal at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The reason behind Davies turning down the latest offer from his employers seems to be an issue with its value. This report claims that the offer was at least €8-10 million short of what was expected by the defender over a four-year period.

While it remains to be seen if Bayern Munich improve on their offer, Real Madrid could look to snap up the services of the pacey full-back. He will certainly add quality and experience in this position if he moves to the Spanish capital.

To date, Davies has made 218 appearances across competitions for the German outfit, bagging 12 goals and 34 assists. He's managed to win the Bundesliga title on five occasions while having lifted the UEFA Champions League once with his current team.

Trent Alexander-Arnold verbally agrees to Real Madrid move- Reports

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has reportedly agreed verbally to join Real Madrid once the season is complete. This is as per a report from talkSPORT, which claims that the England international is yet to communicate this decision to the Reds management.

The 26-year-old has also been linked with a move to the Spanish side in January, but it looks as though he will join the club once his contract expires in the summer. This would be a huge boost for Los Blancos, who were looking for a long-term Dani Carvajal replacement at right-back.

Alexander-Arnold will bring flair and a wealth of experience from playing in the Premier League. He's made 337 appearances across competitions for Liverpool, having won the English top flight and the UEFA Champions League once each.

