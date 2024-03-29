Real Madrid handed triple injury boost ahead of La Liga clash against Athletic Club - Reports

Real Madrid will have Eduardo Camavinga, Jude Bellingham, and Fede Valverde available for their La Liga home clash against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, March 31. All three players trained with the team on Friday, as per Mundo Deportivo.

Camavinga suffered an ankle injury against Chile when playing for France in the recent international break and was forced off the field. The midfielder's blow is understood to be an impact one rather than a sprain. While he hadn't trained with the team in the preceding two days, Camavinga was back on Friday.

Jude Bellingham and Fede Valverde also missed group training on Thursday after representing England and Uruguay in the recent international break. The pair only did some gym work but were back in Friday's training.

All three players have been crucial for Real Madrid this season. Camavinga has made 32 appearances across competitions this season, providing two assists. Bellingham, meanwhile, has scored 20 goals and has provided nine assists in 31 appearances. Valverde has made 41 appearances, scoring once and providing eight assists.

Having all three available should be a massive boost for Carlo Ancelotti. Los Merengues, however, will be without Vinicius Jr. as the Brazilian is suspended after picking up a yellow card against Osasuna.

Thibaut Courtois is sidelined with a meniscus injury. The Belgian shot-stopper is yet to make an appearance this term, having previously picked up an ACL injury. David Alaba is also ruled out for the remainder of the campaign, having picked up an ACL tear at the end of 2023. Eder Militao is also still recovering from his ACL injury.

Real Madrid vs. Athletic Bilbo: Preview

Real Madrid are currently leading the La Liga title race with 72 points from 29 matches and are eight points clear of second-placed Barcelona. Bilbao are fourth with 56 points from 29 matches.

Bilbao haven't defeated Los Blancos in the league since the 2014-15 season, when they sealed a 1-0 win at San Mames, courtesy of an Aritz Aduriz header. Ancelotti was in his first stint as the Los Blancos manager back then.

Ancelotti's team won 2-0 when the two sides met at San Mames earlier this season in December. Rodrygo Goes and Bellingham were on the scoresheet for the current league leaders.