Real Madrid hold meeting with Zinedine Zidane replacement – Reports

Massimiliano Allegri is now the front-runner to become Real Madrid's next manager. The Italian, who has overtaken Raul in the race, recently held a meeting with the club.

As per a report in Marca, Allegri will take the reins of Real Madrid this summer. The Italian has been without a club since Juventus sacked him in 2019.

Raul and Joachim Löw were also said to be in the race to become the next Real Madrid manager, but Los Blancos' boardroom is now leaning towards the former Juventus gaffer.

Massimiliano Allegri had a meeting with Real Madrid this week. 🚨



- He’s in ‘direct contact’ with Real since March.



- He’ll accept the job in case Real will decide to sign him [Raúl is in the list too].



- Italian clubs want him but Allegri priority is Real and he’s waiting. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 16, 2021

Zinedine Zidane is reportedly set to leave the club this summer. The Real Madrid manager is unwilling to publicly accept his decision and has hit out at journalists for repeatedly asking questions about his future. He recently said:

"How could I tell the players I'm leaving now? We're giving our everything for the title and I just say 'by the way, I'm off'? People outside the club can say whatever they like, but I would never, ever say that to my players."

Zinedine Zidane: “How can I tell my players that I'm leaving the club at this stage of the season? I’ve not said anything to my players about my future”. ⚪️ #RealMadrid



Florentino is waiting for Zidane ‘official’ decision too, while Real contacted other managers to be prepared. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 16, 2021

Zinedine Zidane hinted at Real Madrid exit earlier this season

Zinedine Zidane's future at Real Madrid has been in talks since they were knocked out of the Champions League by Chelsea. However, quotes from earlier this season suggest the manager has been thinking of quitting for a long time.

After Real Madrid were knocked out of the Spanish Supercopa and Copa del Rey in January, the manager said:

"I don't look at the future, ever. I didn't when you talked about getting rid of Zidane, either. It's the day-to-day here, I don't know what will happen in three months or a year. We've never doubted the work we've done. Difficulties make us stronger. It's true I'm lucky to be here coaching this great club.

"I don't think I'm a disaster of a coach. I'm not the best either, that's for sure, but I like what I'm doing. I'd like to talk more about football, but it seems there's more interest in other things."

Real Madrid have one La Liga match remaining this season and know that they need to win it at all costs. A loss or draw will hand Atletico Madrid the title while a win also does not guarantee them the title as their derby rivals currently lead the table.