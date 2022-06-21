Real Madrid hoping to cash in on 24-year-old star amid interest from Serie A club: Reports

Real Madrid are hoping to cash in on Serbian striker Luka Jovic this summer, amid interest from Serie A. According to Corriere dello Sport, Jovic has attracted interest from Fiorentina.

The report claims that Real Madrid hope to raise around €20 million for the Serbian international's sale.

Big things were expected from Jovic when Los Blancos splashed almost €60 million for his services back from Eintracht Frankfurt in 2019. The Serb had a stellar 2018-19 season for Frankfurt on loan from Benfica, during which he found the back of the net 27 times in 48 games.

The German side made a quick and massive profit with the striker. As per Goal, they first exercised their option to sign him permanently for €7 million as was defined in the loan deal with Benfica.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #transfers



Jović is understood to be open to the move, now up to the two clubs to cover his salary. Fiorentina are in direct negotiations with Real Madrid for Luka Jović on loan deal. Fiorentina are asking for Real to pay part of his salary. 🟣Jović is understood to be open to the move, now up to the two clubs to cover his salary. Fiorentina are in direct negotiations with Real Madrid for Luka Jović on loan deal. Fiorentina are asking for Real to pay part of his salary. 🟣🇷🇸 #transfersJović is understood to be open to the move, now up to the two clubs to cover his salary. https://t.co/V302qqQFXp

The Bundesliga side eventually sold him to Real Madrid later in that window for around €60 million, as claimed by The Independent.

The 24-year-old has failed miserably to make his mark at the Santiago Bernabeu, having scored just three goals in 51 games for Los Blancos till date.

Jovic has failed to provide any kind of a challenge to Karim Benzema for the number 9 position for which he was brought in. He was even loaned out to his former club Frankfurt in the second half of the 2020-21 season but failed to make an impact.

Jovic has not managed to impress Carlo Ancelotti, having scored just once in 549 minutes of first-team football.

Borja Mayoral is expected to play the role of Benzema's deputy this season, having made his comeback after his loan to Getafe.

Real Madrid will look to keep up their success next season

Real Madrid enjoyed a great season last time out under Carlo Ancelotti, winning the La Liga as well as the Champions League.

Los Blancos have already strengthened their squad, with the two signings in the form of Aurélien Tchouaméni and Antonio Rudiger.

Ancelotti's side, however, missed out on signing their priority target Kylian Mbappe, who opted to stay at Paris Saint-Germain, as per ESPN.

They have also parted ways with the trio of Isco, Gareth Bale and Marcelo, who are all set to depart with their contracts expiring, as per Transfermarkt.

We will have to wait and see whether Real Madrid can build on the success they have achieved this season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far