Real Madrid icon who recently left the club holding talks with second division club to discuss possible move: reports

Real Madrid legend Lucas Vazquez is in talks with second division side Deportivo La Coruna regarding a move this summer, according to AS. The Spanish utility man bid adieu to Los Blancos this month after 16 years of service.

Vazquez's contract at the Santiago Bernabeu expired this summer, and the LaLiga giants opted not to hand him a new deal. The 34-year-old registered two goals and eight assists from 53 games across competitions last season.

Vazquez was an able backup to Dani Carvajal in recent times and played a key role in Real Madrid's success in the past decade and a half. However, Vazquez became surplus to requirements after Los Blancos roped in Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup.

The Englishman has been earmarked as Carvajal's long-term replacement, so the LaLiga giants opted to let Vazquez leave this summer. The player is currently considering his next move and apparently has lucrative offers on the table from Juventus and AC Milan.

However, Deportivo La Coruna are offering him the chance to return to his hometown and play for his local team. Vazquez was born in Curtis in the province of A Coruna and joined Real Madrid's youth setup in 2007.

The Segunda Division club recently held a meeting with the player to present him with their plans. They want Vazquez to lead their quest to earn promotion back to LaLiga. The Spaniard is yet to make a decision on the move.

Are Real Madrid eyeing a move for Ibrahima Konate this summer?

Ibrahima Konate

Liverpool are doing everything in their power to stop Ibrahima Konate from joining Real Madrid. According to L'Equipe, the Reds are locked in talks with the player's entourage as they try to tie him down to a new deal.

Konate has entered the final year of his contract with the Merseyside club and is yet to agree to an extension. Los Blancos are keeping a close eye on the situation, despite investing in Dean Huijsen this summer.

The LaLiga giants are laying down succession plans for David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger, and apparently have Konate on their wish list for the job. Real Madrid would prefer to sign the Frenchman for free next summer.

Liverpool, interestingly, could let him go for €50m this year if the 26-year-old continues to stall a renewal. However, the LaLiga giants are unwilling to offer more than €20-25m for Konate this summer.

