Real Madrid identify 2022 FIFA World Cup star as Thibaut Courtois' understudy: Reports 

Real Madrid have identified Yassine Bounou as a candidate to deputize for Thibaut Courtois following the Moroccan's heroics in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. As reported by Spanish outlet Diariogol, Los Blancos are looking for options between the sticks, with Andriy Lunin seemingly on his way out.

Morocco number one Bounou has emerged as a candidate following his stellar goalkeeping in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Lunin has been a brilliant understaudy for Thibaut Courtois but the Ukraine international looks destined for a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu.

Diariogol has reported that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has been thoroughly impressed with Bounou in the FIFA World Cup. The Sevilla shot-stopper has been inspirational for the Atlas Lions as they have defied all odds to become the first African country to make it to the World Cup semi-finals.

The Morocco keeper, also known as Bono, is experienced on the Spanish and European circuits as well.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



This is what it's all about Bounou played with his son on the field after Morocco's quarterfinal win 🥹This is what it's all about Bounou played with his son on the field after Morocco's quarterfinal win 🥹This is what it's all about ❤️ https://t.co/OOXanm120i

The 31-year-old has been quite impressive in Sevilla colors in recent times and won the La Liga Zamora Trophy last season. Bounou has also been named in the UEFA Europa League Squad of the Season (2019-20) and La Liga Team of the Season (2021-22).

While Real Madrid are huge admirers of the Los Nervionenses keeper, there are two major sumbling blocks to any potential deal. Sevilla are expected to demand at least €30 million to part ways with their first-choice keeper, which makes things tricky for Los Blancos.

Real Madrid are reportedly having second thoughts about spending so much on a keeper who would ideally be second-choice behind Courtois. It is also unlikely that Bounou himself would be happy to accept the role of a backup of arguably the best keeper in the world.

Real Madrid interested in signing Argentina star after FIFA World Cup showings

Real Madrid are reportedly plotting a move for Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez. Fernandez has been a livewire in the middle of the park for Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Despite owning arguably the best midfield in world football, Los Blancos are believed to be in the market for further midfield additions.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



Julian Alvarez and Enzo Fernandez have come through together From winning trophies at River Plate , to scoring on the biggest stage.Julian Alvarez and Enzo Fernandez have come through together From winning trophies at River Plate, to scoring on the biggest stage.Julian Alvarez and Enzo Fernandez have come through together ❤️ https://t.co/WauPx64NYC

With the duo of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric nearing the end of their careers, Los Blancos are believed to be looking for a midfield addition. Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez is understood to have caught their attention and could be interested in a move.

The Argentina international only joined Benfica from River Plate in the summer and will likely command a massive fee. This seems like a potential issue, however, with Madrid all things seem possible.

Get Morocco vs Portugal Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes