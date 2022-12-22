Real Madrid have identified Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli as a third option if they fail to sign top midfield targets Jude Bellingham or Enzo Fernandez. Diario AS has reported that Real Madrid are in a battle with Liverpool to sign Borussia Dortmund's Bellingham or Benfica's Fernandez, but that neither club will get both.

Bellingham is believed to be the Galacticos' priority signing. However, if they fail to sign either midfielder, Madrid could set their sights on Juventus' Locatelli, per the same source. The 24-year-old Italian joined the Bianconeri in 2021 on a two-year loan with the obligation to buy for €35 million.

He has become a key member of Massimiliano Allegri's midfield, making 17 appearances across competitions.

Locatelli is a defensive midfielder who works hard in dispossessing the opposition, having done so in the opposition's half 22 times this season. That ranks him tenth among Serie A players. He has managed three goals and five assists in 60 appearances since arriving at the Allianz Stadium.

The Italian has proven experience at the top level, playing for Juventus and AC Milan. He was also part of the Azzurri side that won the European Championship in 2021, making five appearances and scoring two goals.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti on reports of succeeding Tite as Brazil boss

Ancelotti has reponded on speculation linking him to the Brazil job.

Brazil were eliminated from the FIFA World Cup following a 4-2 penalty shootout defeat to Croatia in the quarterfinals. Tite subsequently left his role as Selecao boss.

Ancelotti has been touted as one of the frontrunners to become the new Selecao manager. The Real Madrid boss has responded to those reports, saying that he has goals to achieve at the Santiago Bernabeu.

He told Radio Anch'io Sport:

"Coaching Brazil? I don’t know what will happen in the future, I live in the moment. I’m older, and I feel good in Madrid; we still have many goals to achieve."

Los Blancos are second in La Liga, trailing El Clasico rivals Barcelona by two points after 14 games. They're in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League, where they face Liverpool in a rematch of ast year's final.

Ancelotti has been a massive success for Real Madrid during two spells in charge at the Bernabeu. He has won the Champions League twice, and La Liga and Copa del Rey once. The Italian's Madrid contract expires in 2024.

