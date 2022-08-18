Real Madrid identify 24-year-old Premier League star as Casemiro replacement amid Manchester United transfer links: Reports

Real Madrid have made Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimares their top target to replace Casemiro should the latter depart for Manchester United, as per AS.

Casemiro has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United, with the Brazilian having been offered a dizzying contract proposal by the Red Devils.

The Brazilian knows that the five-year contract proposal may be the last major signing of his career.

If the veteran midfielder does head to Old Trafford, Real Madrid will turn their attention to a player plying his trade in the north of England.

Newcastle midfielder Guimares is a top priority for Los Blancos to come in as Casemiro's replacement.

Madrid are said to be enticed by his age and talent which makes him an 'interesting prospect for the future'.

Guimares joined Newcastle from Olympique Lyonnais in January for €33.8 million (£40 million) and has excelled at St James' Park since.

He has made 19 appearances for the Magpies, scoring five goals and creating an assist.

A move for the Brazilian may be difficult given he has become a mainstay in Eddie Howe's XI and a fan favorite on Tyneside.

Newcastle are reported to be demanding a much larger fee than the one they paid Lyon for the midfielder in January.

The former Club Athletico Paranaense midfielder has four years left on his current deal at St James' Park.

Real Madrid searching for Casemiro replacement with Manchester United eyeing the Brazilian

Casemiro could be headed to Manchester United

It appears that Real Madrid have already began the process of trying to replace Casemiro as Manchester United's interest in the player intensifies.

The Red Devils' astronomical contract offer has obviously enticed the player and he could depart the Santiago Bernabeu as a result.

He has been a huge part of Madrid's side since joining from Brazilian side Sao Paulo back in 2013.

Madrid sent him out on loan to FC Porto in his first season following signing for the club and he impressed in the Primeira Liga.

Soon he would be given an opportunity to shine in Los Blancos' first team and he took that chance with aplomb.

The Brazilian has made 336 appearances for Madrid, scoring 31 goals and providing 29 assists.

He has been a stalwart in Carlo Ancelotti's side's defense and has helped the side win five UEFA Champions League titles alongside three La Liga titles.

There is a need to replace the midfield anchor but given Real Madrid have just lured Aurelien Tchouameni to the Bernabeu, they do have plenty of options.

Edited by Matthew Guyett