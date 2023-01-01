Real Madrid identify 3 superstar forwards to replace Karim Benzema: Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly identified three potential long-term replacements for aging striker Karim Benzema. The Frenchman is still very much at the peak of his powers despite being 35 years of age.

Benzema won the prestigious Ballon d'Or following his exceptional performances for Los Blancos in the 2021/22 campaign. The former Lyon striker scored 44 goals and produced 15 assists in 46 games across competitions last season to help Los Blancos win both the La Liga and Champions League.

While the Frenchman remains one of the most feared attackers in Europe, Real Madrid have reportedly set their sights on three players to replace the striker in the long run.

As reported by Spanish outlet Fichajes, the three players are Brazilian wonderkid Endrick, Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland and AC Milan forward Rafael Leao.

Los Blancos have already secured a deal to sign highly-rated Brazilian teenager Endrick from Palmeiras. They have triggered the 16-year-old's €60 million-release clause, but he will only be allowed to join the Spanish giants in 2024.

Raj Chohan @rajsinghchohan Class is permanent, form is temporary. The disrespect I’ve seen for a footballer as talented as Karim Benzema has been shocking. Class is permanent, form is temporary. The disrespect I’ve seen for a footballer as talented as Karim Benzema has been shocking.

Regarded as a future superstar, Endrick was the subject of interest from a host of clubs in Europe but Real Madrid won the race for his signature.

The next player on Los Blancos' shortlist is Erling Haaland, who has been scoring for fun for Manchester City this campaign. The Cityzens triggered Haaland's €60 million-release clause to sign him from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

The Norway international has already scored 27 times and produced three assists in 21 games for Pep Guardiola's side this campaign.

The final name on Fiorentino Perez's shortlist is AC Milan attacker Rafael Leao, who has been impressive for the Rossoneri in recent times. The Portuguese has scored seven goals and provided nine assists in 20 games for Stefano Pioli's side this season.

The versatile attacker played a key role for the Rossoneri in leading them to a Serie A triumph last season after 11 years.

Real Madrid looking to offload 4 players in the January transfer window

Real Madrid could reportedly be looking to offload four players during the January transfer window, according to journalist Tomas Gonzalez Martin.

The La Liga giants are looking to offload the quartet of Alvaro Odriozola, Jesus Vallejo, Mariano Diaz and Dani Ceballos this month.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone | Real Madrid will try to get rid of Vallejo, Ceballos, Mariano and Odriozola in January. #rmalive | Real Madrid will try to get rid of Vallejo, Ceballos, Mariano and Odriozola in January. @tgm46 🚨| Real Madrid will try to get rid of Vallejo, Ceballos, Mariano and Odriozola in January. @tgm46 #rmalive

Ceballos and Diaz will be out of contract at Real Madrid in the summer and Los Blancos are looking to cash in on them while they can. Odriozola and Vallejo are also set to be offered to clubs after struggling for playing time this season.

Poll : 0 votes