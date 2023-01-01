Real Madrid looking to offload 4 players in the January transfer window: Reports

Real Madrid could be looking to offload four players during the January transfer window, according to journalist Tomas Gonzalez Martin.

As per the Spanish transfer expert, Los Blancos are looking to offload the quartet of Alvaro Odriozola, Jesus Vallejo, Mariano Diaz and Dani Ceballos. Out of the four, Ceballos and Diaz will be out of contract at Real Madrid in the summer.

Ceballos has been used as a squad player by manager Carlo Ancelotti on occasion this season. The Spaniard has played 278 minutes of first-team football across competitions. However, Los Blancos are believed to be looking to cash in on him this month rather than losing him for nothing in the summer.

Mariano Diaz could also be sold in January after struggling for game time this campaign. Expectations were high for the Dominican Republic striker when he moved to Real Madrid from Lyon in 2018. However, he has remained a fringe player at the Santiago Bernabeu, scoring just 12 goals in 78 games.

Alvaro Odriozola has also been a major flop at the Bernabeu since his €35 million move from Real Sociedad in 2018.

The Spaniard has played just 43 games for Los Blancos and spent two years on loan at Bayern Munich and Fiorentina, respectively. The right-back is behind Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez in the pecking order and has not played a single minute this season.

Jesus Vallejo has also struggled for minutes this season as he finds himself competing with Eder Militao, David Alaba, Antonio Rudiger and Nacho for a spot in the starting XI. The centre-back has seen just 17 minutes of game time this season and is clearly not in Ancelotti's plans.

Newcastle United set to make a massive offer for Real Madrid star

Premier League giants Newcastle United are set to make a massive offer for Real Madrid left-back Ferland Mendy. The France international has also attracted interest from Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). However, Eddie Howe's side are leading the chase for Mendy's signature.

The left-back has been a key player for Real Madrid since joining from French outfit Olympique Lyonnais in 2019. He has already won six trophies at the Santiago Bernabeu, including two La Liga titles and one Champions League trophy.

The left-back has been a regular in Ancelotti's side this season, providing one assist in 18 games.

Newcastle are currently third in the Premier League table and will be looking to add more strength and depth to their ranks in the winter transfer window.

