Newcastle United make 'very big offer' for Real Madrid star - Reports

According to recent reports from Footmercato, Newcastle United have made a "very big offer" for Real Madrid and France defender Ferland Mendy. Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are also reportedly interested in signing Mendy, but it seems that Newcastle are leading the race at this stage.

The left-back has been a key player for Real Madrid since joining the club in 2019 from French club Lyon. He has established himself as a key member of the French national team and Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti also rates him highly.

His performances for both club and country have not gone unnoticed, and it seems that a number of top European sides are keen to secure his services. However, it is highly unlikely that Los Blancos will allow Mendy to leave as he still has two years left on his current contract at the Santiago Bernabeau.

Newcastle United are currently sitting in third position in the Premier League table, two points behind defending champions Manchester City. The Magpies are apparently determined to bolster their squad and have identified Mendy as a critical target. Mendy has proven himself to be one of the best left-backs in the world, and his arrival at St. James' Park will surely be welcomed by Newcastle fans.

However, it remains to be seen whether Mendy will opt to leave Real Madrid for Newcastle, especially with interest from other top clubs. The French defender has won numerous trophies during his time at the Bernabeu and may be hesitant to leave such a successful club.

Ancelotti will be willing to continue having Mendy's services at the Spanish club, but a huge offer involving an exciting project at St. James' Park could sway the French international to the Premier League giants.

The upcoming winter transfer window will see many young players changing sides, and it will not be a surprise if Ferland Mendy is also on the same list.

Karim Benzema named Real Madrid fan player of the year for the third consecutive year after winning the Champions League and Ballon d'Or in 2022

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has been named the club's fan player of the year for the third consecutive year, following a successful 2022 season that saw him win the Champions League and the Ballon d'Or.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra Your Real Madrid fan player of the year for the 3rd consecutive year: Karim Benzema! ⚔️ Your Real Madrid fan player of the year for the 3rd consecutive year: Karim Benzema! ⚔️ https://t.co/oSxVilXUED

Benzema has been a key player for Real Madrid since the departure of their legend Cristiano Ronaldo. He scored a staggering 44 and provided 15 assists in the 2021-22 season to help the Spanish giants win their 14th Champions League title. His performances have not gone unnoticed, as he has now won the fan player of the year award three years in a row.

In the 2022 Champions League, Benzema played a pivotal role in leading Real Madrid to victory, scoring crucial goals in the knockout stages of the competition. His impressive performances earned him the Ballon d'Or, given to the best player in the world, further cementing his place as one of the best players in the world.

