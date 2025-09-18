Real Madrid identify €80 million rated Tottenham star as their priority target for next summer's transfer window: Reports

Real Madrid have set their sights on Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven, according to Fichajes. The LaLiga giants strengthened their backline this summer by signing Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth.

However, Los Blancos could be back in the market for further defensive reinforcements next summer owing to the uncertainties surrounding the futures of Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba. Both players are on the wrong side of 30, and their contracts expire at the end of this season.

Alaba has struggled with injuries in the past couple of seasons, while Rudiger has also endured fitness issues of late. Real Madrid are laying down succession plans for the duo and have apparently identified Van de Ven as an option.

The Dutchman has been one of the finest in his position in the Premier League since joining Spurs from VfL Wolfsburg in the summer of 2023. Van de Ven's recovery pace and tactical intelligence make him a superb fit in Xabi Alonso's tactics.

However, prising the 24-year-old out of North London won't be a walk in the park. The player is under contract with Tottenham Hotspur until 2029, and is an integral part of Thomas Frank's plans.

Van de Ven reportedly has an €80m price tag on his head, so any move is likely to be a costly affair. However, Real Madrid do have the financial muscle to complete a deal next summer.

Are Real Madrid eyeing a move for Kees Smit?

Kees Smit.

Real Madrid have stepped up their pursuit of Kees Smit, according to Defensa Central. The Dutch midfielder has caught the eye with AZ Alkmaar in recent times and was a target for the LaLiga giants over the summer.

Los Blancos were planning for midfield reinforcements after parting ways with Luka Modric, who left the club after the expiry of his contract. Meanwhile, the Santiago Bernabeu hierarchy are yet to sign a replacement for Toni Kroos, who retired in 2024.

Real Madrid identified Smit as an option, but refrained from a move this summer. However, the 19-year-old is very much on their agenda, with chief scout Juni Calafat already keeping him under close watch.

Interestingly, Chelsea are eyeing the young midfielder with interest as well. Los Blancos previously wanted to move for Smit in the summer of 2026, but are eager to avoid a repeat of the Enzo Fernandez situation. They are now working to get a deal across the line as soon as possible.

