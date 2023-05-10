Real Madrid identify ex-PSG forward as potential competition for Karim Benzema at Santiago Bernabeu: Reports

According to El Nacional, Real Madrid have set their sights on former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Moussa Diaby to provide competition to Karim Benzema. While Benzema has been prolific for Los Blancos this season, he is approaching the tail end of his career and has been troubled with injury issues this season.

Benzema has scored 29 goals and has provided six assists in 39 matches across competitions. However, he has missed 17 games this season due to injury and Los Blancos are interested in adding competition for the player. They have identified Bayer Leverkusen forward Moussa Diaby, 23, as an option.

Diaby can play across the frontline and has operated as a number nine for Xabi Alonso at Bayer Leverkusen this season. He has scored 14 goals and has provided 11 assists in 43 matches across competitions this season.

Diaby, who played 34 times for PSG before moving to Germany, is contracted with Leverkusen until the summer of 2025 and currently has a market value of €50 million. Given Real Madrid's financial prowess, pursuing a deal shouldn't be much of an issue for the Spanish giants.

Real Madrid will pursue PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe again this summer, according to reports

Real Madrid tried to sign Kylian Mbappe for £170 million in 2021 before the French forward shockingly extended his stay at PSG. However, Los Blancos are reportedly looking to rekindle their interest in the Frenchman.

Mbappe has been a vital player for the Parisians this season, scoring 36 goals and providing nine assists in 39 matches across competitions.

Los Blancos are looking to reinforce their attack in the summer and are prepared to pursue Mbappe once again. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner's current contract with the Parisians will expire at the end of the 2023-24 season. The player has the option to extend his deal for another season.

A deal for Mbappe would cost Los Blancos close to €200 million. Given that the Madrid giants are reportedly in the race for Jude Bellingham, who would cost around €150 million, a deal for both players this summer seems unlikely.

