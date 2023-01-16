Real Madrid identify La Liga midfielder as ideal replacement for Luka Modric: Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly identified Valencia midfielder Andre Almeida as a potential Luka Modric replacement.

At 37 years old, Modric has continued to demonstrate his quality and shows no signs of slowing down despite his age. As per Fichajes.net, Los Blancos are close to agreeing on a new deal with the veteran midfielder but are also planning for the future.

Almeida, 22, has been one of La Liga's standout players this season, registering two goals and two assists in 13 league games. He has proved to be an incredible value for Valencia since signing from Vit. Guimares for just €8 million last summer.

His impressive performances have not gone unnoticed and there is now speculation that he could replace Modric at Real Madrid next year. His potential transfer fee is likely to be much higher than his initial purchase price.

The Portuguese midfielder has caught the attention of several teams, but it is Los Blancos' interest that stands out. With Modric potentially leaving in 2024 if his contract renewal goes through, Los Blancos are looking to bring in a mature and talented player who can fill his shoes.

This move could be beneficial for both parties as they look to build towards future success and strengthen their respective squads. Almeida could provide great depth for Real Madrid while Valencia could benefit from the transfer fee associated with this deal.

Real Madrid and Barcelona prepare to race for talented 16-year-old

According to Marca, Real Madrid and Barcelona look set to go head-to-head in the transfer market to acquire the services of talented youngster Gianluca Prestianni.

Both clubs are considered to be at the pinnacle of club football in the world. The highly-rated youngster will be proud to have drawn their attention so early in his career.

Prestianni, who is currently just 16 years old, is another highly talented youth prospect to emerge from Argentina in recent times. With his first senior club appearance already under his belt, Prestianni is currently the third youngest player to ever make an appearance in the Argentine top flight. Only the late Diego Armando Maradona and Sergio Aguero came on younger than him.

Noted for his rapid pace and impressive leadership abilities already, Prestianni looks set to be another fantastic young player making his way to Europe. He will hope to follow in the footsteps of other talented Argentine players like Julian Alvarez and Enzo Fernandez. Both youngsters are already making a name for themselves on the biggest of stages.

Real Madrid and Barca will monitor the talented youngster and hope they can sign the next Argentine wonderkid before he gains even more acclaim.

