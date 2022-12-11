Real Madrid identify La Liga striker with €38m release clause as Karim Benzema's understudy: Reports

Real Madrid have earmarked RCD Mallorca striker Vedat Muriqi to provide backup for, and at times, partner Karim Benzema in attack, as per Il Tempo (h/t Fichajes).

Muriqi, 28, has been eyed to provide cover for the France international in the Los Merengues squad. His age profile will also ensure that he does not block the progress of any potential youngsters that may come through their academy.

He has scored eight goals and provided one assist in 12 games across competitions this campaign. Mallorca value him at €20 million despite a €38 million release clause in his contract.

This indicates that they could be open to a deal if Real Madrid are prepared to meet their valuation. One can't fault the the Mediterranean outfit for setting such an asking price given the fact that he has directly participated in 69% of their goals this season.

Real Madrid are devoid of quality options up front apart from Benzema. Mariano Diaz's days are said to be numbered at the Santiago Bernabeu as he isn't in manager Carlo Ancelotti's plans and is drawing interest from Lazio.

Benzema, meanwhile, is no spring chicken at the age of 34 and isn't immune from fatigue and injury issues. He is currently sidelined with a thigh injury which forced him to miss the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Moreover, his contract expires in the summer of 2024. Sooner or later, the 14-time UEFA Champions League winners will need to search for a long-term replacement for him.

Muriqi may not be that man, but the Kosovo international can certainly provide solid cover in attack in the near future. The former Fenerbahce striker can also partner Benzema in attack as well as play behind the striker.

Real Madrid not actively pursuing Cody Gakpo

Netherlands international Cody Gakpo, who scored thrice at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, is not on the radar of the decision-makers at Real Madrid, as per Marca (h/t Real Champs).

He has been linked with Los Blancos and has even been offered to them. However, the La Liga club don't seem sold on the idea of signing him, at least for now.

He was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United this summer, but ended up staying at PSV Eindhoven. The forward is entering the prime years of his career and, apart from being versatile enough to play anywhere across the frontline, has an eye for goal.

He has scored nine goals and provided 12 assists in 14 Eredivisie games this campaign.

