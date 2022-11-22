2022 FIFA World Cup: Didier Deschamps explains why France opted against replacing injured Karim Benzema

Manager Didier Deschamps has explained why France have opted against replacing the injured Karim Benzema in their 2022 FIFA World Cup squad.

The Real Madrid centre-forward picked up a thigh injury in a training session on 19 November which was serious enough to rule him out of the competition. Benzema's injury came after Christopher Nkunku's withdrawal from Les Bleus' squad.

The RB Leipzig star was inadvertently injured by a tackle from Eduardo Camvinga in a training session. Deschamps swiftly replaced Nkunku with Eintracht Frankfurt frontman Randal Kolo Muani.

The 1998 and 2018 FIFA World Cup winners were expected to do the same after Benzema's injury. Manchester United's Anthony Martial, AS Monaco's Wissam Ben Yedder, and Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby were reportedly the three main contenders.

However, Deschamps opted against replacing Benzema and chose to carry on with a 25-man squad. Speaking at a press conference ahead of France's opening 2022 FIFA World Cup group-stage match, he told RMC Sport (h/t Get French Football News):

"[France are] equipped enough with 25 players. There are no more changes. With the players who are here, we have what we need."

Traditionally, national teams have selected a list of 23 players for the World Cup. They were allowed to include three additional players for the 2022 edition in Qatar due to the tournament being held between the regular club football season.

In attack, France have Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud, Marcus Thuram, Ousmane Dembele, Muani, and Kingsley Coman to choose from. Deschamps is clearly spoilt for choice in that regard.

They take on Australia on 22 November in their opening group-stage game. Mbappe is expected to start from the get-go but it remains to be seen who will partner him in Deschamps' frontline.

Real Madrid could replace injured France striker with Cristiano Ronaldo after 2022 FIFA World Cup

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be on his way out of Old Trafford after his blunt interview with Piers Morgan.

BeFootball @_BeFootball



(@sport) Cristiano Ronaldo s’est offert au Real Madrid pour un contrat de six mois pour pallier la blessure de Karim Benzema ! 🔴 Cristiano Ronaldo s’est offert au Real Madrid pour un contrat de six mois pour pallier la blessure de Karim Benzema ! 😳(@sport) https://t.co/wqYhZb8TWx

The Red Devils are considering tearing up his contract and letting him leave as a free agent. Chelsea are reportedly monitoring the situation, but Real Madrid could also throw their hat in the ring for Ronaldo's services.

According to SPORT (h/t @BeFootball), Los Blancos could offer a six-month contract to the 37-year-old forward to replace the injured Benzema. Ronaldo spent nine years at Real Madrid before leaving for Juventus in the summer of 2018. He attained legendary status with the Spanish outfit, bagging 450 goals and 131 assists in 438 games across competitions.

He has, however, been desperate to leave United this campaign after starting just four league games under manager Erik ten Hag. A transfer to Real Madrid, albeit for just six months, could be an enticing prospect for him.

