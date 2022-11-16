France international targeted by racist messages on social media after his involvement in Christopher Nkunku's injury: Reports

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga has become the target of racist messages after he played a role, albeit inadvertently, in injuring France teammate Christopher Nkunku, as per L'Equipe.

Camavinga and Nkunku competed for a 50-50 ball in a training session with the French national team, where the RB Leipzig striker came off worse. Nkunku sustained an injury to his left knee on 15 November and will miss the 2022 FIFA World Cup as a result.

The striker is set to fly back home instead of preparing with his teammates for the showpiece event in Qatar. Nkunku, with his quality and versatility, would be an asset to any manager in world football. He can play anywhere in attack as well as in midfield and has a knack for getting into goal-scoring situations.

Nkunku has scored 17 goals and provided four assists in 24 games across competitions for the German outfit this campaign.

2022 Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema is expected to be the main man up front for Les Bleus. However, Nkunku was undoubtedly a strong contender to start up front alongside the Real Madrid striker in manager Didier Deschamps' starting XI.

Camavinga visibly felt guilty and went over to check on the former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) player after the tackle. It was an obvious mistake on the former Stade Rennais midfielder's part.

But he has become the target of racist abuse following Nkunku's withdrawal from the World Cup squad. Hopefully, swift action will be taken against those who have participated in vilifying the Real Madrid youngster and abusing him.

Who will replace Christopher Nkunku in France squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Deschamps has called up Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani as Nkunku's replacement in the France squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The youngster has scored eight times and provided 11 assists in 23 games across competitions for Die Adler this campaign. He has won two senior caps for the senior national team and will look to add to that tally in Qatar.

Like Nkunku, Kolo Muani is yet to represent France in a World Cup game. This was supposed to be the Leipzig star's breakout tournament where he could have stamped his mark as Benzema's successor.

Oliver Giroud (36) and Antoine Griezmann (31) are two more options at Deschamps' disposal to deploy up front. Given their age, this could be the last time the duo represents France at the World Cup.

