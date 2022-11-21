Chelsea ready to sign Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo if Glazers annul contract - Reports 

Chelsea have reportedly reignited their interest in Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo due to recent developments.

The Blues were keen to sign Ronaldo this summer before their interest petered out towards the end of the transfer window. The Portugal icon desperately wanted to join a UEFA Champions League-playing club before the start of the season.

However, no move materialized and he stayed at Old Trafford against his wishes and is now in the final year of his contract. His recent interview with Piers Morgan - where he has taken shots at the Glazers, manager Erik ten Hag, and Wayne Rooney, among others - has changed the situation dramatically.

The Red Devils were willing to let the former Real Madrid forward leave in the January transfer window on the condition that he didn't join a Premier League rival. However, as per the Mirror, they are now looking to sack the player following his explosive interview.

They are seeking legal advice on whether they can terminate Ronaldo's contract on the grounds that it has damaged the club's reputation and cost them financially. Chelsea are paying close attention to the situation.

The Blues could swoop in and sign him as a free agent if his time at Manchester United is cut short before 2023. Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly was at loggerheads with then-Blues manager Thomas Tuchel in the summer regarding Ronaldo's potential arrival.

The American billionaire is a fan of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner and could make a move for him, especially if Ronaldo becomes a free agent. However, a lot rests on what the Red Devils decide to do with the Portuguese striker in the coming weeks.

Should Chelsea sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United?

Chelsea made a stop-gap signing up front this summer when they signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang,33, on a two-year deal from Barcelona.

The former Arsenal striker isn't seen as a long-term addition to the club and the Blues could once again be in the market for a proven centre-forward. Ronaldo, 37, cannot future-proof their attack, and neither will he be a gentle addition to their wage bill.

He is supposedly pocketing £500,000 a week in wages at Old Trafford. Additionally, he seems to have lost his scoring touch this season. He has bagged only three goals and two assists in 16 games across competitions so far.

Romelu Lukaku was signed for a club-record £97.5 million last year but has returned to Inter Milan on a season-long loan this summer.

Timo Werner, meanwhile, was sold to RB Leipzig after a mixed two seasons in west London, while Armando Broja, 20, cannot be trusted to lead their attack just yet.

Chelsea, hence, would arguably be better off focusing their time, money, and energy towards younger centre-forward targets.

