Real Madrid identify Manchester United forward as potential target if they fail to sign Haaland: Reports

Real Madrid may have Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani in their sights. He is reportedly the backup option should the La Liga leaders fail to lure Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos are currently embroiled in a transfer war with Manchester City over Haaland. Fabrizio Romano reports that the Norweigan prodigy is yet to decide on his future.

But should Real Madrid fail to sign the talismanic BvB forward, they may turn their attention to Manchester United's Edinson Cavani.

According to Fichajes, the 35-year-old is viewed by Madrid as a potential alternative to Haaland.

The deal could potentially be seen as a short-term plan to help ease the goalscoring burden on Karim Benzema, who has been Madrid's talisman this season.

It is also a much cheaper alternative to Haaland as Cavani's contract with United expires this summer. A free transfer would mean Los Blancos will only be required to meet the Uruguayan's weekly wage demands.

However, Cavani has encountered a difficult season at Old Trafford. Manchester United have had a woeful campaign that has coincided with the veteran striker's injury issues.

He has scored just two goals and bagged one assist in 17 appearances across all competitions.

But his experience and prior goalscoring acumen could prove to be an astute piece of business for Carlo Ancelotti. Even more so if they lure the striker to the Bernabeu on a free.

Manchester United's Edinson Cavani will offer Real Madrid a short term fix

The Manchester United striker could help Benzema

Despite the Uruguayan's current campaign having been plagued by injuries, there is no doubting the talent he possesses.

Every league he has played in, he has made his mark having been top scorer in Ligue 1 twice, as well as Serie A.

The striker's proven pedigree of finding the back of the net, despite having misfired this season, still proves a threat in attack.

But his signing would only put a temporary plaster on the huge need for more goals from anyone other than Karim Benzema.

The Frenchman has had an incredible 39 goals in 39 appearances this season.

Time and time again he has been Real Madrid's savior, none more so than in the UEFA Champions League. The Frenchman has scored two hat-tricks in Los Blancos' last two ties.

Haaland's potential arrival makes sense for Madrid as he has an astonishing goalscoring record at Dortmund.

The 22-year-old has scored 82 goals in 85 appearances for the Bundesliga side. Having him work in tandem with Benzema could propel Madrid back to the top of European football.

There will still be a need to bring world-class talent to the Spanish capital if they opt to sign Cavani, but his signing will be a credible alternative to Haaland.

