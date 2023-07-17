Real Madrid identify PSG transfer target as potential Aurelien Tchouameni replacement: Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly identified Spain U21 Gabri Veiga as a potential replacement for Aurelien Tchouameni. As per Fichajes, Los Blancos are not certain of holding on to their defensive midfielder, who joined the club last summer.

After moving from AS Monaco for a reported fee of €80 million (via Transfermarkt) in 2022, the France international failed to nail down a sport in the starting XI in Madrid. Tchouameni did not start any of the club's Champions League ties in the knockout stages last season.

The La Liga outfit are also interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain star man Kylian Mbappe. According to the Fichajes report, a deal for the World Cup-winning forward could have a domino effect.

In order to recover funds, the Spanish giants might have to let go of Tchouameni. The same report states that Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are keeping tabs on the situation. The Bavarian club are reportedly willing to offer €100 million for the midfielder (Fichajes).

Bayern Munich could face competition from Premier League clubs Arsenal and Chelsea for Tchouameni's signature, with both sides being linked with the player (via Football London).

Veiga has also been linked with a host of Premier League clubs, with Arsenal, Chelsea, and Tottenham reported to be interested in the youngster, who would cost around £34 million. The Spaniard scored 11 goals and provided four assists in 39 appearances across competitions for Celta Vigo in the 2022-23 season.

Fabrizio Romano provides update on Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni

Fabrizio Romano reported via his Youtube channel that Real Madrid wish to keep hold of Aurelien Tchouameni. According to the transfer expert, Arsenal are yet to contact the player's agent. Speaking about his future, Romano said (via talkSPORT):

"They trust Tchouameni for the present and future of the club, so it's not going to be easy to bring Tchouameni to English football. Also, Carlo Ancelotti was very clear with the player. He told him that he wants Tchouameni to stay at Real Madrid and to be an important player for Real Madrid."

The 23-year-old midfielder will have to fight for his place at Santiago Bernabeu after Jude Bellingham's arrival at the club this summer. Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde are other contenders for positions in the middle of the park.