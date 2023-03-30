Real Madrid identify surprise candidate to replace Carlo Ancelotti: Reports 

Julian Nagelsmann has become the new number one contender for Real Madrid's managerial position should they sack Carlo Ancelotti. The German manager is on Madrid's list of potential candidates alongside Raul, Xabi Alonso, Marcelo Gallardo, and Mauricio Pochettino.

As per a report in El Nacional, Real Madrid have sounded out Nagelsmann as he evaluates his options. Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are also keeping tabs on the 35-year-old, who was sacked by Bayern Munich last week. Spurs are especially keen to hold talks with Nagelsmann after they sacked Antonio Conte earlier this week.

Ancelotti is reportedly under pressure at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Spanish club want him to win La Liga or the UEFA Champions League to keep his job at the club.

The Italian manager reportedly already has an offer to lead the Brazilian national team on the table.

Why did Bayern Munich sack Julian Nagelsmann?

Julian Nagelsmann, along with Bayern Munich fans and players, was stunned last week when the Bundesliga side decided to sack the German manager. The club's board believed that the performances had suffered in 2023, and they needed to act quickly.

Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn said in a press conference:

"Julian shares our aspiration to play successful and attractive football. But now we have come to the conclusion that the quality in our squad - despite the Bundesliga title last year - has come to the fore less and less often."

The 53-year-old added:

"After the World Cup we have played less successfully and less attractively. The big fluctuations in performance have cast doubt on our goals for this season, but also our goals for the future. That is why we have acted now."

Sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić also spoke about the club's decision and claimed:

"This has been the most difficult decision in my time as board member for sport at Bayern Munich. I regret the parting of the ways with Julian. But after a thorough analysis of the sporting development of our team, especially since January and with the experience of the second half of the previous season, we have now decided to release him."

Bayern wasted no time in appointing Nagelsmann's successor as former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was named as the new head coach almost immediately.

