Real Madrid identify surprise centre-back option if there are more injuries in defence: Reports

Real Madrid have identified star left-back Ferland Mendy as a potential centre-back option if the club suffer more injuries in the future, according to Spanish publication Relevo.

Los Blancos are currently without three first-team defenders due to respective injuries. Daniel Carvajal and Eder Militao are both nursing their long-term anterior cruciate ligament injuries. Antonio Rudiger is recovering from a muscle problem, suffered in a 1-0 La Liga defeat at RCD Espanyol.

Mendy, meanwhile, has started 20 of his 22 appearances across all competitions for his club so far this season. The ex-Olympique Lyonnais defender has played all of his 1623 minutes of action at left-back.

Apart from Mendy, Real Madrid currently have four other players to play at centre-back. They have David Alaba, Raul Asencio, and Jesus Vallejo as natural options. Aurelien Tchouameni is also a temporary option.

Real Madrid eyeing move for 33-year-old star

Speaking recently to Football Insider, ex-Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown revealed that Real Madrid would like to add Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk to their ranks. He said:

"I'm surprised Liverpool haven't made progress towards a new contract [for Van Dijk]. He's one of the best centre-halves in the world. There is the looming figure of Real Madrid, which keeps coming up in these conversations."

Revealing why Los Blancos could sign the Dutch defender, Brown said:

"Their centre-backs have struggled with injuries this season, they've been short of options and a few of them are coming towards the end of their time there. I wouldn't be surprised if [they] went in for Van Dijk on a free. They've been linked with Trent Alexander-Arnold, and they've been keeping tabs on Van Dijk too."

Sharing more thoughts on the La Liga side's interest, Brown concluded:

"If Alexander-Arnold decides to go there on a free, which he's entitled to do, I could see Van Dijk making that move too. The supporters wouldn't be happy, but I can see that being a major target. When players like that become available on a free, Madrid are usually one of the first teams to come forward, and they could do so again here."

Van Dijk, whose current deal will run out this June, has been in excellent form for Liverpool this season. He has helped his club register 15 clean sheets in 31 overall games so far, netting two goals along the way.

Since departing Southampton in a £75 million move in January 2018, the 33-year-old centre-back has lifted eight trophies for the Arne Slot-coached side.

