Real Madrid identity 2 exciting strikers as potential reinforcements in 2024 – Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly earmarked Alexander Isak and Victor Boniface as two potential targets to bolster their offensive ranks next year.

Los Blancos decided not to snap up a first-team striker following Karim Benzema's departure earlier this summer. They were linked with Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe, but failed to sign the star in the end.

Real Madrid, who also parted ways with Mariano Diaz, signed Joselu on a season-long loan deal from RCD Espanyol past July. They have relied on him as their first-team striker so far this term, with Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo also often operating in a two-man frontline.

Now, according to Todofichajes, Carlo Ancelotti's side have identified Isak as a fine addition to their squad in the upcoming winter window. They have been impressed with the Swede's rapid pace and aerial ability.

Isak, who joined Newcastle United from Real Sociedad in a switch worth up to €75 million in 2022, would pop up as a key starter for Real Madrid. His prior experience in the La Liga would also help in settling in at Santiago Bernabeu should he seal a move in the future.

Before joining Newcastle United, the 24-year-old spent three seasons at Sociedad. He scored 44 goals and laid out eight assists in 132 games for his former club. On the other hand, the ex-Borussia Dortmund man has netted 15 times in 35 matches for the Magpies.

Meanwhile, according to Fichajes.net, Los Blancos have opted to keep close tabs on Boniface in the ongoing 2023-24 campaign. They have earmarked the Nigerian attacker as a potential target for next summer.

Boniface, 22, has recently risen in stature due to his outings for Bayer Leverkusen of late. Since arriving for close to €20 million from Union Saint-Gilloise last July, he has registered eight goals and three assists in eight games across competitions for his current club.

Real Madrid aiming to rope in Nico Williams

According to Todofichajes, Real Madrid have set their sights on Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams as a potential winter signing. They are willing to activate the player's €50 million release clause as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Athletic Bilbao are unwilling to let go of their academy graduate in the middle of the ongoing 2023-24 season. They are said to be focussing on handing the 21-year-old a new deal in the near future.

Williams, who is in the final year of his current contract, has established himself as a crucial part of Athletic Bilbao's squad recently. He has scored 12 goals and laid out 11 assists in 90 games for his club so far.