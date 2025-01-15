Real Madrid include Chelsea star in shortlist for ‘stop-gap’ January reinforcement: Reports 

Real Madrid are reportedly considering signing Chelsea star Reece James as a stop-gap solution in the right-back position. The news comes after Los Blancos are seemingly struggling to get a deal for Trent Alexander-Arnold over the line in the January transfer window.

A report from AS has suggested that there are a number of players listed as alternatives to the Liverpool defender at the Santiago Bernabeu (via Madrid Universal). The Spanish giants may be apprehensive when it comes to signing James, largely because of the injury issues that the English defender has suffered.

The Blues right-back has missed 21 matches across competitions already this campaign due to injury. Last season, he was absent for 38 games across competitions, which may be a crucial factor that Real Madrid must consider.

Overall, James has featured just six times this campaign for Chelsea, bagging a goal and an assist each. Apart from the 25-year-old, Carlo Ancelotti and company seem to have other options as well.

For now, the aforementioned report states that the club will rule out signing Pedro Porro, Jeremie Frimpong, and Denzel Dumfries in January due to their high price tags. As a result, they are looking at former academy star Alex Jimenez, who is currently at AC Milan.

Sevilla's Juanlu Sanchez and Serge Aurier also seem to have made the shortlist as cheaper additions to this department. At the moment, Dani Carvajal's injury has meant that Lucas Vazquez fills in at right-back for the Euro 2024 winner.

Chelsea ahead of Arsenal and Real Madrid in race to sign Ajax defender - Reports

Chelsea have reportedly leapfrogged Arsenal and Real Madrid in the race to sign Ajax's young defender Jorrel Hato in the January transfer window. The 18-year-old is versatile, possessing the ability to play in central defense as well as at left-back.

A report from CaughtOffSide says that Hato's Dutch employers are willing to part ways with the player if an offer of around £40 million to £45 million comes their way. The Blues are looking to strengthen in the centre-back department after losing Wesley Foffana and Benoit Badiashile to injury.

Similarly, Real Madrid are also looking at options in centre-back, with Eder Militao sidelined and David Alaba set to return after a lengthy period out of action. Hato has played 16 matches in the Eredivisie this campaign, bagging two goals and five assists.

A move to either of these teams would potentially earn him the chance to compete for top honors next season.

